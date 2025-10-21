Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

Crews stop flames from spreading beyond storage room on ground floor

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
14 minutes ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A fire broke out at a Phuket condo construction site at night, prompting a swift response from firefighters who contained the blaze before it spread.

The fire erupted around 9.30pm on Sunday, October 19, at The Origin Kathu-Patong project on Phra Phuket Kaew Road, approximately 3 kilometres from the eastern base of Patong Hill. The building, currently unoccupied, is part of an eight-storey development still in progress.

According to police, the flames started in a storage room on the ground floor, which contained plastic water pipes and electrical wiring. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the site before a passerby alerted the Phuket Provincial Police 191 emergency centre. Kathu Police and the Kathu Municipality Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes and managed to bring the situation under control in just 20 minutes, successfully preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the structure remains uninhabited during construction.

Worawut Intharamuni, the site’s building contractor, told police that the area is fenced off and only authorised personnel are allowed to enter. He suspects the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit rather than foul play.

“Access is restricted and no one without permission is allowed on site. I believe the cause was likely an electrical fault, not arson.”

Investigators from the Phuket Provincial Forensic Science Office are expected to examine the scene to determine the exact cause of the fire, reported The Phuket News.

Although damage was limited to the storage area, the incident has raised concerns about safety precautions at construction sites, particularly flammable materials and electrical installations.

Fire crews and local police commended the quick response that prevented more serious damage or injuries, and officials say further inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance with building safety standards.

