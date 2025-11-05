Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment

Police seized meth, vapes, pills and packaging materials in raid

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 5, 2025, 1:27 PM
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Two former PR professionals were arrested in Bangkok after police discovered they were running an online drug operation from their apartment using delivery apps.

Yesterday, November 4, officers led by Police Major General Worawit Yanachinda arrested 28 year old Yupa “Ja” and 27 year old Patcharee “Miki” (surnames withheld) at a housing complex in the capital’s Bang Khen district. The bust followed a tip-off that the suspects were selling drugs through the LINE messaging app.

Police seized 14.25 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), five packets of meth-laced collagen, six vape cartridges containing etomidate, and 10 pills of the Schedule 2 psychotropic drug “Five-Five”. Officers also confiscated drug packaging, including 44 colourful envelopes, two mobile phones, and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspects allegedly packaged the drugs into decorative envelopes and used delivery riders to distribute them to customers. An undercover officer purchased 1 gramme of Ice for 1,000 baht, arranging delivery to the housing complex. Surveillance teams then watched a rider collect the parcel, which was confirmed to contain drugs.

On Monday, November 3, at around 3.35pm, police moved in and raided the suspects’ apartment. Inside, they found the duo living in a messy space littered with evidence of drug distribution.

Patcharee reportedly admitted to switching from her career in public relations to drug dealing after receiving “requests” from former clients. Seeing the money come in, she decided to make the move permanent, until now.

The pair confessed that they rarely left the apartment and conducted most of their dealings online, avoiding contact with outsiders, KhaoSod reported.

Yupa and Patcharee now face multiple serious charges, including possession and distribution of a Schedule 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) for commercial purposes, and possession of Schedule 2 psychotropic substances (etomidate and Five-Five) without permission.

They were transferred, along with the confiscated evidence, to Khanna Yao Police Station for legal proceedings.

In similar news, a major southern drug suspect was arrested in Bangkok after months on the run. The kingpin was apprehended by Crime Suppression Division officers at a luxury condominium last month, where he had been hiding out.

The suspect was believed to be a key player in one of southern Thailand’s largest narcotics networks and faced multiple charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 5, 2025, 1:27 PM
