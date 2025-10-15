Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

Witnesses urge action after explicit act filmed in busy city area

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 15, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

A couple of carefree tourists were caught on camera engaging in a sex act on a balcony in central Pattaya, prompting public outrage and calls for officials to take action.

The incident took place at a well-known high-rise condominium on Pattaya Second Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. The building sits in a busy residential and tourist area, frequented by both Thai locals and international visitors.

Local reporters received a complaint today, October 15, along with a video clip showing a man and woman, of unknown nationality, apparently having sex on the balcony of one of the building’s upper floors. The footage quickly spread online, prompting concern from residents and officials.

A 31 year old motorcycle taxi driver, who witnessed the act firsthand, said he was waiting for a customer opposite the condo at around 2pm when the scene unfolded.

“At first, I thought they were just being playful, but then it became very clear what was happening. They were completely exposed, not caring who was watching. People nearby were shocked, and some started filming. It was really inappropriate, especially in a public area like this.”

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | News by Thaiger

The driver urged police to take action.

“Pattaya has a reputation as a party town, but this is too far. It sends the wrong message to tourists that anything goes here.”

The footage has sparked debate about public decency and the city’s image as a tourist destination. Pattaya, long renowned for its nightlife, has been working to rebrand itself as a family-friendly destination in recent years, promoting its beaches, events, and cultural attractions.

Police have been urged to investigate the incident and issue warnings or penalties to prevent similar acts in the future, reported Matichon.

While the identity and nationality of the couple remain unknown, officials may review CCTV footage from the building and surrounding businesses to assist in the investigation.

