Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

An Israeli tourist was arrested after allegedly stealing a donation envelope from a massage parlour near Pattaya Beach.

The incident occurred around 2am yesterday, October 17, at a traditional Thai massage parlour in Soi 5, near Pattaya Beach Road. The suspect, who initially identified himself as Bar Bigger, reportedly gave police and reporters a false name. He is believed to be a 36 year old Israeli national.

Parlour staff told police the man had paid the standard 300 baht for a one-hour massage as the shop was closing for the night. However, he reportedly became agitated and demanded a refund. When told that a refund was not possible as the full service had already been delivered, he allegedly lashed out.

Enraged, the suspect is said to have grabbed several donation envelopes from the counter, intended for Wat Tham Pha Thong in Phetchabun province, and fled on foot. The envelopes reportedly contained cash contributions collected by employees and friends for religious offerings.

Shocked staff raised the alarm and shouted for help, prompting several motorcycle taxi drivers stationed nearby to give chase. The group quickly caught the suspect just a short distance from the scene. A search of his trouser pockets uncovered the stolen envelopes.

Pattaya City Police officers arrived shortly after and took the man into custody. Officers confirmed that CCTV footage clearly captured the theft and the pursuit, strengthening the case against the suspect.

Despite the evidence, the man denied stealing the envelopes. He claimed he believed they contained information cards related to the massage parlour, which he wanted to use to file a complaint about what he claimed as “poor service.”

Police remain sceptical, noting the suspect’s apparent attempt to escape and the use of a false name. No injuries were reported during the incident, and investigators have advised the parlour’s manager to submit the CCTV footage and physical evidence as part of formal charges, reported The Pattaya News and KhaoSod.

