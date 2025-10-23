Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

A teenage couple caused public outrage after being filmed engaging in intimate behaviour on a parked motorbike along a popular tourist road in Phuket.

The incident, which took place yesterday evening, October 22, quickly drew widespread criticism after a bystander recorded the duo engaging in what appeared to be an intimate moment on a parked motorcycle.

The footage, later shared online, showed the girl lying flat on the bike while the boy straddled her, seemingly unfazed by passing traffic or public decency.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read:

“A young couple parked their motorcycle on the side of a public road and got into a passionate affair. The girl was lying flat on the seat, while the man straddled her, shamelessly. This incident occurred near the road leading up to Laem Phromthep in Rawai. A word of warning: Don’t do this during the vegetarian festival!”

The location, along the route to Laem Phromthep in Rawai subdistrict, Mueang district, is a well-known tourist attraction popular with both Thai and international visitors. The sight of the couple’s behaviour in such a public and high-profile area has triggered outrage from locals and netizens, many of whom are calling on police to track down and prosecute the pair for public indecency.

“This is not just inappropriate: it’s illegal. If nothing is done, others might think it’s acceptable behaviour.”

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms, has raised broader concerns about the behaviour of today’s youth and their apparent disregard for public norms and legal boundaries. Critics argue the incident reflects a growing trend of attention-seeking behaviour without fear of consequences.

Officials in Phuket have yet to release an official statement, but local leaders are reportedly reviewing the footage and considering legal action, according to Channel 7 News.

In another equally bold incident, a Thai TikTok user went viral after sharing footage of a couple engaging in sexual activity inside a disabled-access bathroom at a petrol station.

Four explicit videos were posted on October 7, with some later removed for breaching platform rules. The brightly lit toilet made their actions clearly visible from outside.