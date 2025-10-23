Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

Locals demand action as clip of roadside behaviour goes viral online

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
125 1 minute read
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

A teenage couple caused public outrage after being filmed engaging in intimate behaviour on a parked motorbike along a popular tourist road in Phuket.

The incident, which took place yesterday evening, October 22, quickly drew widespread criticism after a bystander recorded the duo engaging in what appeared to be an intimate moment on a parked motorcycle.

The footage, later shared online, showed the girl lying flat on the bike while the boy straddled her, seemingly unfazed by passing traffic or public decency.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read:

“A young couple parked their motorcycle on the side of a public road and got into a passionate affair. The girl was lying flat on the seat, while the man straddled her, shamelessly. This incident occurred near the road leading up to Laem Phromthep in Rawai. A word of warning: Don’t do this during the vegetarian festival!”

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | News by Thaiger

The location, along the route to Laem Phromthep in Rawai subdistrict, Mueang district, is a well-known tourist attraction popular with both Thai and international visitors. The sight of the couple’s behaviour in such a public and high-profile area has triggered outrage from locals and netizens, many of whom are calling on police to track down and prosecute the pair for public indecency.

Related Articles

“This is not just inappropriate: it’s illegal. If nothing is done, others might think it’s acceptable behaviour.”

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms, has raised broader concerns about the behaviour of today’s youth and their apparent disregard for public norms and legal boundaries. Critics argue the incident reflects a growing trend of attention-seeking behaviour without fear of consequences.

Officials in Phuket have yet to release an official statement, but local leaders are reportedly reviewing the footage and considering legal action, according to Channel 7 News.

In another equally bold incident, a Thai TikTok user went viral after sharing footage of a couple engaging in sexual activity inside a disabled-access bathroom at a petrol station.

Four explicit videos were posted on October 7, with some later removed for breaching platform rules. The brightly lit toilet made their actions clearly visible from outside.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

15 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

19 minutes ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

35 minutes ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

56 minutes ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

2 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

3 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

6 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

7 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

24 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

24 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

1 day ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
125 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.