Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note

A monk was found dead inside his temple quarters after leaving a handwritten note apologising to his parents for the pain he caused them.

Police have launched an investigation after a 39 year old monk was found dead inside his living quarters at a local temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, this morning, October 15, in what officers believe is a case of suicide.

The monk, who was originally a local before entering the monkhood, was discovered hanging from a wall bar in his room. Fellow monks became concerned after he failed to appear for the morning meal and went to check on him, where they made the tragic discovery.

Police officers and rescue workers were called to the scene. According to investigators, there were no signs of struggle or foul play, and early evidence suggested that the monk had taken his own life.

At the scene, officers recovered a handwritten farewell letter addressed to his parents and relatives. In the note, he apologised for the distress he had caused and urged his mother not to harm herself over his death.

“It’s my fault alone.”

Police said the family had not expressed any suspicion regarding his death, accepting that the tragedy likely stemmed from personal struggles.

“From the initial investigation, there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle. We believe the deceased had been dealing with personal problems before deciding to end his life.”

The monk’s body was later transferred to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officers said it would be released to his relatives once the examination was complete so that traditional funeral rites could be carried out, reported Bangkok Post.

The temple has not yet issued an official statement, but monks close to the deceased described him as quiet and reserved, noting that he had seemed unusually withdrawn in recent days.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.