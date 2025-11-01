Thai govt to launch Buddhism watchdog over rising concerns

The government plans to introduce a national committee to protect Buddhism, following Cabinet approval and concerns over monk misconduct and false teachings.

Deputy Prime Minister Bowornsak Uwanno revealed that a new draft regulation, designed to bolster protections for the national religion, has already passed Cabinet approval and is set to be presented to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul next week.

“This is the first formal action following the government’s pledge to protect Buddhism. It’s our duty to ensure good monks do not encounter trouble.”

The regulation proposes the creation of a national committee on the protection of Buddhism. It would be chaired by an official appointed by the prime minister, with endorsement from the Supreme Patriarch and the Sangha Supreme Council (SSC). The body will include six ex officio members and nine religious scholars and will be tasked with developing mechanisms to preserve and promote Buddhist principles.

Consultations for the regulation have included the Supreme Patriarch, senior clergy from the SSC, and legal adviser Tongthong Chandransu, who contributed to refining the final draft.

At the provincial level, 76 subcommittees will be established, one in each province, led by governors and joined by local police commanders and directors of the National Office of Buddhism’s provincial branches. These panels will guide local officials on issues involving monks and temples.

Two additional central committees will also be formed: one for doctrinal matters and the other for disciplinary action. Their role will include addressing religious disputes and combating false teachings, particularly those circulating on social media, according to Bangkok Post.

Bowornsak used a Buddhist metaphor to highlight growing concern over rogue elements in the monkhood.

“Breaches of monastic discipline in recent years have been like clouds on a moonlit night.”

The government hopes that the regulation will help curb misconduct, restore faith in the clergy, and provide a structured response to misinformation affecting the religion.

Once the final review is completed next week, the proposal will be forwarded to Prime Minister Anutin for official approval, marking a key step in the state’s effort to protect Thailand’s spiritual heritage.