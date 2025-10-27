Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market

Witnesses say monk refuses to share food received as alms with man in need

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoPublished: Monday, October 27, 2025
338 1 minute read
Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

Police arrested a Thai man after he was caught in a physical altercation with a monk at a market in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Saturday, October 25.

Officers from the Charlie Base Radio Centre received a report of an assault on the monk at around 7.30am. The incident took place outside Phichai Market in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi. Only the monk was present when officers arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the 31 year old man who attacked the monk lived in a house about one kilometre away from the market. Police tracked him down before detaining and transferring him to Pak Kret Police Station for questioning.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from outside the market and found that the monk, in fact, started the fight. The man in the red shirt was seen asking the monk to share some of the food offerings he had received, but the monk refused and told the man to stay away.

The man persisted and greeted the monk with a wai, but the monk suddenly punched him in the face. The man retaliated by striking the monk in the mouth, knocking him to the ground.

Man and monk engage in altercation
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

Witnesses then intervened to separate the two, causing a brief commotion. Shortly after, the man in the red shirt fled the scene.

Witnesses added that the monk often comes to the area for morning alms, while the attacker appeared mentally unstable and was speaking incoherently.

Related Articles
Thai man punches monk in Nonthaburi
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

Police said the suspect is currently being held in custody at Pak Kret Police Station for further investigation. The injured monk has not yet filed an official complaint.

A similar but more violent incident was reported last week when a 70 year old man fatally stabbed a monk in the central province of Nakhon Pathom. The fatal attack was reportedly driven by annoyance as the monk kept a large number of pet cats.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok

51 minutes ago
Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized

1 hour ago
Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk and man trade punches over food offerings at Nonthaburi market

2 hours ago
Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Major traffic jams hit Samsen Road as schools reopen in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya good samaritan tricked into losing motorcycle and phone

2 hours ago
China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs | Thaiger Thailand News

China sends condolences as Thai PM tackles mourning attire costs

3 hours ago
Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Halloween festival on walking street cancelled in mourning period

3 hours ago
Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man warned after blocking public mooring in Phuket

4 hours ago
Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram | Thaiger Thailand News

Fishing boat captain allegedly stabbed to death off Samut Songkhram

4 hours ago
Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

6 hours ago
Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth

6 hours ago
United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus | Thaiger Thailand News

United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus

7 hours ago
Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman dies after jumping from Pattaya hotel balcony

7 hours ago
Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump

7 hours ago
Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai Party to elect new leader as four frontrunners emerge

7 hours ago
October 27: Heavy rain forecast for 16 provinces in Thailand on October 27 | Thaiger Thailand News

October 27: Heavy rain forecast for 16 provinces in Thailand on October 27

8 hours ago
Canadian man praised for aiding injured Malaysian in Krabi car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian man praised for aiding injured Malaysian in Krabi car accident

8 hours ago
Four dead, including 3 year old, after car crashes into canal in Phayao | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Four dead, including 3 year old, after car crashes into canal in Phayao

1 day ago
Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence | Thaiger Thailand News

Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence

1 day ago
Jellyfish barbecue leaves five in hospital in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Jellyfish barbecue leaves five in hospital in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Nigerian drug traffickers arrested in Bangkok’s Nana in undercover sting (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug traffickers arrested in Bangkok’s Nana in undercover sting (video)

1 day ago
Phuket’s old prison site set for 165.8 million baht park revamp by mid 2026 | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s old prison site set for 165.8 million baht park revamp by mid 2026

1 day ago
Ayutthaya elephants bow to honour the Queen Mother’s legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya elephants bow to honour the Queen Mother’s legacy

1 day ago
Call centre scam backfires after targeting Deputy Commander | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scam backfires after targeting Deputy Commander

1 day ago
Thai Astronomical Society explains mysterious fireball sightings | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Astronomical Society explains mysterious fireball sightings

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoPublished: Monday, October 27, 2025
338 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.