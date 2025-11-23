Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple

NCMEC tip-off from the US led police to the suspect’s Gmail account

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 23, 2025, 11:49 AM
222 1 minute read
Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 60 year old monk was apprehended in a well-known temple after police discovered his phone filled with illicit videos.

Today, on November 23, Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed Pol. Maj. Gen. Pallop Aeremla, Deputy Commissioner, along with Pol. Maj. Gen. Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Commander of the Investigation Division, and Pol. Col. Wichit Thirakajornwong, Superintendent of Investigation Division 1, to lead a team of Metropolitan Police investigators in the operation.

The individual, identified as Chayut, was arrested with two mobile phones in his possession. He faces charges of possessing child pornography for personal or commercial purposes, distribution, and exhibiting such media to the public.

The arrest occurred in a temple, where the monk allegedly downloaded the illicit content onto his phone.

The investigation was prompted by a report received on November 2 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States. The report indicated suspicious activity associated with a Gmail account linked to Chayut, which suggested possession of a significant amount of child pornography.

Acting on this information, the police obtained a search warrant from the Samut Prakan Provincial Court, filed under number 872/2568 on November 20. They conducted a search in Bang Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Prakan province, where Chayut was identified as the occupant of the premises listed in the warrant.

Upon arrival, police identified themselves and explained their intent to search Chayut and his belongings, presenting the warrant for transparency. Chayut cooperated with the officers, allowing them to inspect his mobile phones.

Related Articles
Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The investigation revealed child pornography on his devices. During the arrest, Chayut admitted to downloading the material for his own gratification.

Recently, a 29 year old monk named Pracha was arrested after police uncovered child pornography depicting young temple novices on his devices in Chanthaburi. The Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (TICAC) traced Telegram and X accounts to him, leading to a raid that seized a laptop, tablet, and two phones packed with explicit material.

He was immediately defrocked and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, while authorities work to identify and support the young victims.

Following his confession, Chayut was transferred to the Samut Prakan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket tightens visa checks to curb &#8216;visa runners&#8217; exploitation | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens visa checks to curb ‘visa runners’ exploitation

1 minute ago
Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple

2 hours ago
Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action | Thaiger Pattaya News

Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action

2 hours ago
Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over

3 hours ago
Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another

3 hours ago
Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun

23 hours ago
8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead | Thaiger South Thailand News

8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead

23 hours ago
Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp

24 hours ago
Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge

1 day ago
British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | Thaiger Thailand News

British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp

1 day ago
Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

1 day ago
Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push

1 day ago
Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

1 day ago
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

1 day ago
People&#8217;s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat

1 day ago
Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale

1 day ago
Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued

1 day ago
Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight

1 day ago
Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough

1 day ago
Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam

2 days ago
Thailand pawn giant cashes in on gold boom, loans soar | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pawn giant cashes in on gold boom, loans soar

2 days ago
People’s Party mulls Bangkok comeback with new contender | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party mulls Bangkok comeback with new contender

2 days ago
Teen seeks help after police delay in Bolt driver attempted rape case | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen seeks help after police delay in Bolt driver attempted rape case

2 days ago
Twelve Chiang Mai officials arrested for selling fake Thai ID cards to foreigners | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Twelve Chiang Mai officials arrested for selling fake Thai ID cards to foreigners

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 23, 2025, 11:49 AM
222 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.