Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple

A 60 year old monk was apprehended in a well-known temple after police discovered his phone filled with illicit videos.

Today, on November 23, Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed Pol. Maj. Gen. Pallop Aeremla, Deputy Commissioner, along with Pol. Maj. Gen. Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Commander of the Investigation Division, and Pol. Col. Wichit Thirakajornwong, Superintendent of Investigation Division 1, to lead a team of Metropolitan Police investigators in the operation.

The individual, identified as Chayut, was arrested with two mobile phones in his possession. He faces charges of possessing child pornography for personal or commercial purposes, distribution, and exhibiting such media to the public.

The arrest occurred in a temple, where the monk allegedly downloaded the illicit content onto his phone.

The investigation was prompted by a report received on November 2 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States. The report indicated suspicious activity associated with a Gmail account linked to Chayut, which suggested possession of a significant amount of child pornography.

Acting on this information, the police obtained a search warrant from the Samut Prakan Provincial Court, filed under number 872/2568 on November 20. They conducted a search in Bang Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Prakan province, where Chayut was identified as the occupant of the premises listed in the warrant.

Upon arrival, police identified themselves and explained their intent to search Chayut and his belongings, presenting the warrant for transparency. Chayut cooperated with the officers, allowing them to inspect his mobile phones.

The investigation revealed child pornography on his devices. During the arrest, Chayut admitted to downloading the material for his own gratification.

Recently, a 29 year old monk named Pracha was arrested after police uncovered child pornography depicting young temple novices on his devices in Chanthaburi. The Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (TICAC) traced Telegram and X accounts to him, leading to a raid that seized a laptop, tablet, and two phones packed with explicit material.

He was immediately defrocked and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, while authorities work to identify and support the young victims.

Following his confession, Chayut was transferred to the Samut Prakan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.