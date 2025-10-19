Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple

A 70 year old man attacked a monk with a knife, leading to the monk’s death at a temple. The incident, believed to be linked to a dispute over pets, occurred at 6.30pm yesterday, on October 18.

Police Lieutenant Veeralak Khornchom of Pho Kaew Police Station received a report of the assault on a monk at Wat Om Yai in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom province. The monk, known for keeping several cats, had been critically injured and later died.

Deputy Police Superintendent, Police Colonel Jullaphon Meechamnarn, and an investigation team, along with emergency services, responded to the scene.

At the site, locals were gathered around where the injured monk, 72 year old Phra Chum Kamya, also known as Luang Ta Chum, lay severely wounded with a deep head injury. Despite attempts to assist him by emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at Sam Phran Hospital later.

The suspect, identified by witnesses as 70 year old Mitr, reportedly fled during the chaos but was apprehended at his residence, approximately 500 metres away.

A local resident, identified as “Tang,” who had been nearby with her dog, reported seeing Mitr arrive on a motorcycle near the monk’s quarters. The monk was known for keeping many cats in his quarters.

An argument with offensive language ensued between Mitr and Luang Ta Chum, culminating in Mitr attacking the monk with a knife, striking his head multiple times. The monk collapsed on the ground, prompting residents to contact the police.

In similar news, a 23 year old Paradet was arrested in Nonthaburi for brutally assaulting a monk, Phra Phromphong, after a dispute involving money intended for buying methamphetamine.

The attacker demanded the return of 14,000 baht, threatened the monk with a firearm, forced him into a car, and beat him severely before abandoning him by a roadside in Pak Kret.

The monk sustained facial fractures and respiratory difficulties. Police later apprehended the suspect under warrant 574/2568.

Initial investigations suggest previous tensions between Mitr and the monk, possibly related to a dog owned by Mitr allegedly attacking the monk’s cats, leading to irritation and conflict, reported by KhaoSod.