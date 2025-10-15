2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building

Police yet to identify teenagers behind viral graffiti video

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin45 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
183 1 minute read
2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Thai netizens condemned two foreign teenagers after they were caught in a viral video spray-painting the wall of a roadside accommodation in Phuket.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared pictures and a video of the teenagers today, October 15, with a caption that read…

“Foreign teenagers climbed onto the roof to spray-paint the wall for video content. This happened last night at Rong Faifa Intersection.”

In the footage, one of the foreigners can be seen standing on the roof and spraying the wall, while another stands on a roadside guardrail recording the act. A motorcycle parked nearby was believed to belong to the pair.

The incident reportedly occurred in the evening while the road was still busy with motorists. One driver filmed the teenagers from their vehicle and sent the footage to the Facebook page.

As of now, police have yet to take action, and the identities and nationalities of the two suspects remain unknown.

Foreigners spray Phuket building
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Under Thai law, the two could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both, for violating Section 358 of the Criminal Law by destroying or damaging another person’s property.

Related Articles

A similar incident recently made headlines in Bangkok when three suspects vandalised a mural by Spanish artist Carolina Adán Caro in Soi Charoen Krung 30 in September. They were caught on CCTV spray-painting their name tags over the artwork, and one was swiftly arrested the following day.

Foreign teens wanted for graffiti on Phuket building
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The mural was part of the Krung Thep Creative Street project, a collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the European Union in Thailand, so the incident drew widespread public attention.

Although the BMA restored the artwork, the act continued to fuel online debate, particularly within the graffiti community. Some argued that artists should respect others’ creations and avoid defacing them, while others countered that graffiti bombing is an integral part of the culture.

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach

2 minutes ago
Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score

2 minutes ago
2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building

45 minutes ago
Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note

54 minutes ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s &#8216;stolen&#8217; figurines found in Bangkok mix-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese tourist’s ‘stolen’ figurines found in Bangkok mix-up

1 hour ago
Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel

2 hours ago
Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers

2 hours ago
Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video

2 hours ago
Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home

2 hours ago
Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal

3 hours ago
Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her | Thaiger Thailand News

Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her

3 hours ago
Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate | Thaiger Phuket News

Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate

3 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup

3 hours ago
Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street

4 hours ago
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

4 hours ago
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger Tourism News

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

4 hours ago
Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

4 hours ago
Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days

6 hours ago
SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

6 hours ago
Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht

6 hours ago
Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

6 hours ago
Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown

7 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half Plus&#8217; kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | Thaiger Economy News

‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

7 hours ago
Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin45 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
183 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.