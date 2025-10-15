2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building

Thai netizens condemned two foreign teenagers after they were caught in a viral video spray-painting the wall of a roadside accommodation in Phuket.

The Phuket Times Facebook page shared pictures and a video of the teenagers today, October 15, with a caption that read…

“Foreign teenagers climbed onto the roof to spray-paint the wall for video content. This happened last night at Rong Faifa Intersection.”

In the footage, one of the foreigners can be seen standing on the roof and spraying the wall, while another stands on a roadside guardrail recording the act. A motorcycle parked nearby was believed to belong to the pair.

The incident reportedly occurred in the evening while the road was still busy with motorists. One driver filmed the teenagers from their vehicle and sent the footage to the Facebook page.

As of now, police have yet to take action, and the identities and nationalities of the two suspects remain unknown.

Under Thai law, the two could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both, for violating Section 358 of the Criminal Law by destroying or damaging another person’s property.

A similar incident recently made headlines in Bangkok when three suspects vandalised a mural by Spanish artist Carolina Adán Caro in Soi Charoen Krung 30 in September. They were caught on CCTV spray-painting their name tags over the artwork, and one was swiftly arrested the following day.

The mural was part of the Krung Thep Creative Street project, a collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the European Union in Thailand, so the incident drew widespread public attention.

Although the BMA restored the artwork, the act continued to fuel online debate, particularly within the graffiti community. Some argued that artists should respect others’ creations and avoid defacing them, while others countered that graffiti bombing is an integral part of the culture.