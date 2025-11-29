Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

A Bangkok-based collector who invested in opening a high-end toy and collectables shop in Hatyai reported that his entire inventory, worth an estimated 3 million baht, was stolen before the shop even had a chance to open.

The incident came to light after the Toys Gallery Hatyai Facebook page posted photos showing the aftermath of a break-in at the store, located in a flood-hit area of Hatyai district, Songkhla province. The theft occurred during last week’s severe flooding.

The shop’s owner, Ekarin, spoke to KhaoSod on November 28, revealing that he had travelled from Bangkok to start the business, with plans to officially open on December 1. His wife is originally from Hatyai, and he believed the city’s tourism appeal and collector community made it a promising location.

The store had been stocked since early November with more than 630 rare and high-value items, including remote-controlled cars, drones, helicopters, and fuel-powered aircraft. Ekarin said he left the store fully lit 24 hours a day to attract attention and let passersby know what the shop sold.

However, while he was back in Bangkok, the floods hit. As the water level rose, thieves reportedly forced open the lock, smashed the glass, and stole nearly all of the merchandise. Neighbours told him the theft occurred at the height of the flooding, when roads were already submerged.

The store is located in Zone 8, an area known locally for its higher crime risk. Although this reputation applies to only part of the area, it remains one of Hatyai’s more vulnerable zones.

Ekarin noted that his shop is just about one kilometre from the Hatyai City Police Station, yet the break-in still occurred. He acknowledged that emergency services may have been overwhelmed during the disaster.

Ekarin said the damage wasn’t only from the flooding but also from the lack of security during a time of crisis. He had not anticipated the area would be at such risk, especially being so close to police infrastructure, and said he never expected to face this kind of loss in a major city.

He had been monitoring updates about heavy rain in the south and, after hearing reassurances in a Hatyai Municipality livestream that flooding was unlikely, decided not to return immediately to check on the shop. He later discovered that the break‑in occurred before any floodwater had even reached the building.

As for state compensation, Ekarin said he did not expect to be prioritised, recognising that there were others in greater need, those who had lost their homes, been injured, or even died in the floods.

“I’ve seen bodies still waiting to be transported to hospitals. I want government aid to go to those truly in need first. What I want is justice; someone must be held accountable for the theft.”

He added that he had invested over 1 million baht to renovate the property and launch the business legally. He hoped his experience would serve as a warning to local authorities, police, and state agencies to take crisis-time security more seriously, so that other small business owners do not face similar losses.