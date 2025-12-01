Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 1, 2025, 5:19 PM
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai man surrendered to police after firing gunshots while a rescuer passed by on a jet ski during the flood crisis in Songkhla, claiming he fired the shots only to signal for help.

Rescue teams from across Thailand travelled to Hat Yai district of Songkhla to assist residents trapped at home and distribute food and supplies during the severe flooding.

On November 25, a rescuer posted on his Facebook account describing how he heard three gunshots while riding a jet ski near Ban Koh Mhee School at around 8pm.

The man claimed that an angry local threatened him for failing to help them. He and the other rescuers then asked for cooperation from the flood victims, explaining that the rescuers wanted to help everyone, but that they had to prioritise urgent cases.

He then announced the cancellation of the operation, saying that he was returning home due to concerns for his own safety and that of the other team members.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Yesterday, November 30, Provincial Police Region 9 confirmed that the gunman, identified as 30 year old Roengchai, turned himself in. He admitted to firing the shots and handed over his 9mm automatic pistol to the police.

Roengchai told officers he fired into the floodwater to alert rescuers because he, his relatives and neighbours were trapped on the second floor of a house near the school.

Related Articles

He claimed he saw the rescuer ride past but could not get his attention, so he fired the gun, hoping to signal for help. He insisted he had no intention to harm or intimidate any rescue worker.

Photo via Cop’s Magazine

Hat Yai Police Station charged him under Section 376 of the Criminal Law for firing a gun without a necessary reason in a city or residential area. The offence carries a penalty of up to 10 days in prison, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.

This incident was not isolated. At least three other rescue teams reported gunfire and threats in the same neighbourhood, known as Area 8. Police have not yet provided updates on the remaining cases.

Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.