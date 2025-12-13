Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion

Flooding aftermath in Songkhla province | Photo via AP Photo/Sarot Meksophawannakul

Thailand’s government reports strong progress in the clean-up and recovery operation in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, with over 83% of the restoration work now completed.

On Friday, December 12, Government Spokesperson Siriphong Angkasakulkiat provided an update on the large-scale clean-up ordered by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, following severe flooding in the southern city.

As of December 11, recovery efforts had reached 83.55% completion, with authorities and volunteers working around the clock for 11 consecutive days.

In total, 95,307 tonnes of garbage have been removed from the area, with 9,796 tonnes cleared on December 11 alone. Road cleaning has covered a total of 329.44 kilometres.

To streamline operations, the area was divided into four zones, each managed by a different government agency:

  • Zone 1, overseen by the Armed Forces Development Command, has removed 18,730 tonnes of waste and cleaned 74.92 kilometres of road.
  • Zone 2, under the 4th Army Region and assigned the heaviest workload, has cleared 37,780 tonnes of garbage and cleaned 124.58 kilometres of road.
  • Zone 3, operated by the Ministry of Interior, has handled 21,462 tonnes of waste and 71.88 kilometres of road cleaning.
  • Zone 4, managed by the Ministry of Transport, has removed 17,335 tonnes of garbage and cleaned 58.06 kilometres of roadway.
Damaged storefronts post-flood in Songkhla province | Photo via AP Photo/Sarot Meksophawannakul

The government has reiterated its commitment to the mission’s goals: residents should be able to return home within seven days, and Hat Yai must be completely cleaned within 14 days. All agencies remain mobilised to meet these targets and restore normal life in the district as quickly as possible.

In a related effort, on December 2, it was announced that the government has instructed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) to pause billing in all designated flood-affected areas.

This financial relief aligns with the government’s 9,000 baht compensation package per household for this year’s flood season.

Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion

