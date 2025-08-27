Thief steals gold necklace worth 300,000 baht in Udon Thani hotel

Yesterday, August 26, a robbery occurred at a prominent hotel in Udon Thani city, with a thief stealing a gold necklace valued at nearly 300,000 baht from a guest’s room. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect.

Police Colonel Phattanawong Chanphon, along with the investigative team, visited the hotel in central Udon Thani following the incident. The victim, 60 year old Somchai, was staying in room 109 on the first floor when the thief entered the room around 5.30am and took a gold necklace weighing five baht.

CCTV footage captured the suspect, wearing a black cap and a dark blue T-shirt, struggling with the victim before escaping through the window. The suspect then fled on a pink Scoopy motorcycle, with the licence plate only partially visible.

According to Somchai, he had placed his gold necklace and cash on the TV cabinet while using the bathroom. Upon leaving the bathroom, he encountered the suspect, a man estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Startled by Somchai’s presence, the thief quickly grabbed the necklace and cash. Somchai managed to retrieve only the cash during the struggle, while the thief escaped with the necklace by jumping out of the window.

The police team obtained clear images of the suspect from CCTV and are actively pursuing the case. Pol. Col. Phattanawong disclosed that the suspect likely had an accomplice. The suspect entered the hotel, spotted the necklace on Somchai’s table, and attempted to steal it as Somchai emerged from the bathroom, resulting in a struggle, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect then escaped on a motorcycle. The investigation is progressing, and police are confident about capturing the suspect soon. Meanwhile, residents who have information related to the suspect, as shown in the footage, are urged to contact the Udon Thani police investigative team or call 191, available 24 hours a day.