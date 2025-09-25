Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket

Locals demand deportation following viral explicit footage

September 25, 2025
294 1 minute read
Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police are searching for a foreign couple, believed to be Russian nationals, after they were caught having sex in the back of a moving pickup truck on a road in Phuket. The footage appears to have been recorded along the Phuket Bypass Road.

Explicit images and videos of the couple circulated on Thai social media last night, September 24. In the footage, the pair could be seen completely naked and having sexual intercourse in the back of a black Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The video was recorded by another motorist travelling along the road in Phuket’s Mueang District. The couple were engaged in sexual activity while the pickup, flashing its hazard lights, was driven at high speed in the left lane.

Some local media outlets reported that the couple were Russian nationals, although police and administrative officials have not confirmed this. The foreign man is believed to be a Russian content creator specialising in adult material, and the incident is suspected to have been part of one of his productions.

Foreign couple sex on Phuket pickup
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Phuket residents have expressed outrage, demanding that the couple be found, prosecuted, and immediately deported. Comments from netizens included…

“Catch them and deport them immediately. They should be blacklisted forever so other foreigners take this as an example.”

“They don’t respect Thai laws at all. Please deport them and put them on the blacklist for life.”

Related Articles

“How can we blame them when Thai law is too weak to deter them?”

“If Thai officials ignore this case, the country will be embarrassed. Don’t let them insult us.”

“The only thing I’m concerned about is young witnesses on the road. It’s heartbreaking if children saw this act. Punish them harshly, not just with a fine.”

As of now, local police have not issued any statement regarding the case, and the couple’s identities remain unknown.

Russian man public sex on truck Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Similar incidents have previously been reported in Phuket. In June, a foreign woman was filmed performing oral sex on her boyfriend in the back of a tuk tuk. The driver exposed their behaviour on social media, claiming he repeatedly warned them to stop.

Another couple was caught engaging in sexual activity in a tuk tuk in September last year. Their behaviour was witnessed by motorists stuck in a traffic jam.

