NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has directed mobile service providers to waive charges for phone calls, internet, and Wi-Fi for residents in Hat Yai during the flooding.

As of now, approximately 85% of all communication signals in the affected area have been successfully restored, with Thaicom’s satellite services stepping in to strengthen coverage and provide additional support to locations where networks remain vulnerable.

Triarat Viriyasirikul, the acting Secretary-General of the NBTC, announced that the office has instructed all mobile operators not to charge for mobile, internet, and Wi-Fi services for Hat Yai residents impacted by the floods. This initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the community.

Since November 25, NBTC has been stationed in Hat Yai, collaborating with mobile operators such as AIS, True, and NT. The involvement of Thaicom has been crucial in setting up satellite internet in hospitals and evacuation centres, which are considered vulnerable areas.

A total of two main hospitals, along with nine field hospitals, have now been equipped with these communication services, ensuring that medical staff and frontline responders can maintain clear contact and continue their operations effectively, even in areas facing prolonged power outages and unstable network conditions.

Triarat confirmed that today, communication systems in Hat Yai are operational again at approximately 85% capacity following the phased restoration of electricity by the Provincial Electricity Authority, allowing essential services and emergency teams to resume more stable coordination across the affected districts.