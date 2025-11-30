NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods
Communication networks restored to 85% as Thaicom boosts coverage in vulnerable zones
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has directed mobile service providers to waive charges for phone calls, internet, and Wi-Fi for residents in Hat Yai during the flooding.
Triarat Viriyasirikul, the acting Secretary-General of the NBTC, announced that the office has instructed all mobile operators not to charge for mobile, internet, and Wi-Fi services for Hat Yai residents impacted by the floods. This initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the community.
Since November 25, NBTC has been stationed in Hat Yai, collaborating with mobile operators such as AIS, True, and NT. The involvement of Thaicom has been crucial in setting up satellite internet in hospitals and evacuation centres, which are considered vulnerable areas.
