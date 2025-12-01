Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui

Photo via MGR Online

Police arrested a Frenchman at a luxury villa on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province on Thursday, November 27, after he stole assets worth more than 240,000 baht from a Thai man.

The Thai victim, whose name was not disclosed, filed a complaint with Bor Phut Police Station after discovering that several valuables had gone missing from his villa. Officers reviewed CCTV footage at the property and spotted a foreign man staying in the neighbouring villa entering the victim’s room and removing items.

The suspect was identified as 29 year old French national Arezxi Gaya. Police raided his villa and recovered all stolen belongings, including two suitcases, two laptops, three watches, a diamond ring, sneakers, four bottles of perfume and a Bluetooth speaker.

According to MGR Online, Gaya appeared completely calm while committing the theft. CCTV footage showed him casually walking out of the victim’s villa with the stolen items, seemingly unfazed by the cameras.

All items were returned to the victim. Gaya was taken to the police station for questioning, where he surrendered to the evidence and confessed. His motive was not revealed.

French steals Thai man Koh Samui
Photo via MGR Online

Gaya was charged under Section 335(8) of the Criminal Code for theft in a residence or building used for public service. The charge carries a penalty of one to five years imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

The Surat Thani Provincial Immigration Office later reported that Gaya had entered Thailand five times. On this trip, he arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 4.20am on November 6 and initially declared an address in Bangkok.

French national steals from villa Surat Thani
Photo via MGR Online

He was due to leave the country on January 4 next year. Immigration officers planned to submit requests to relevent departments to revoke his visa and deported him.

In a related case, another French national was arrested at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok in November for a series of thefts captured on CCTV. The man was seen pretending to be the owner of unattended belongings before grabbing them and escaping the airport via train.

