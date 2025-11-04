Gold Price in Thailand Drops 100 THB; Ornaments Sell at 62,200

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) announced the domestic gold prices today November 4, 2025.

In the first announcement at 9:05 AM, the price decreased by 100 THB compared to yesterday’s closing price (Nov 3). The prices announced by the association are as follows:

96.5% Gold Bar

  • Buy: 61,300.00 THB
  • Sell: 61,400.00 THB

96.5% Gold Ornaments

  • Base Tax: 60,079.08 THB
  • Sell: 62,200.00 THB

Analysis Global Gold Falls. Strong Dollar Pressure Prices.

This morning drop in domestic gold prices aligns with the weakening trend of global gold spot prices.

The main downward pressure comes from a strengthening US dollar. Investors have reduced expectations for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) after Fed officials signaled uncertainty.

With the interest rate outlook remaining high, the US dollar becomes more attractive than gold (which is a non-yielding asset). This has led to short-term profit-taking in the gold market.

The Thai baht opened slightly weaker this morning at 32.51 THB per dollar. Normally, a weaker baht is a positive factor that helps support domestic gold prices, as it increases import costs.

The fact that Thai gold prices still fell by 100 THB indicates that the downward pressure from the drop in global gold prices outweighed the positive factor of the weaker baht.

