Gun Jompalang probed over lottery quota and shady links

November 4, 2025
A Thai charity is under investigation after a political activist filed a complaint over lottery quota irregularities and suspected political connections.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has been urged to investigate the Gun Jompalang Chuai Su Foundation and its controversial face, Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, over alleged irregularities involving 200,000 government lottery tickets and links to the Thamanat Prompow Foundation.

The petition was filed yesterday, November 3, by political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee, who submitted evidence to Police Major General Jruykiat Pankaeo, deputy commissioner of the CIB. He called on officials to examine possible conflicts of interest or violations of the law.

“If any wrongdoing is found, legal action must follow.”

While acknowledging that donations aimed at supporting soldiers and police are commendable, Sonthiya stressed the importance of transparency and ethical practice within charitable organisations.

He questioned Guntouch’s legal standing within the foundation, pointing out that he was not named as a founder nor registered as holding any official position when the foundation was formally established on February 5. This, Sonthiya claims, could mislead donors who have contributed more than 200 million baht.

He also raised red flags over the possibility that the foundation’s assets could be handed over to the Thamanat Prompow Foundation if the group is dissolved—something donors might not have been made aware of.

Financial transparency was another concern. Sonthiya accused the Gun Jompalang Foundation of failing to submit its annual financial report, a legal requirement under Interior Ministry regulations, which mandates disclosures by March each year.

But the biggest question lies with the lottery tickets. Guntouch allegedly received a quota of 200,000 government-issued lottery tickets, despite quotas usually being granted only to direct descendants of previous holders, reported Bangkok Post.

“Most vendors struggle to get 2,000 tickets. So how did he get 200,000?”

The Government Lottery Office has not yet responded to the allegations.

Guntouch, a prominent online personality and outspoken supporter of certain political figures, has yet to issue a public statement regarding the claims.

November 4, 2025
