Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

16 year old swept away by strong waves while swimming with friend

Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger
Rescuers performing CPR to resuscitate the drowned teenager | Photo via Bang Tao Lifeguards/Phuket News

A 16 year old girl from Phatthalung drowned while swimming at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket yesterday afternoon, October 6.

The victim, identified as Wimonrat Yang-aphai, was swimming about 50 metres from shore with a friend, Kasakorn Prayot, when both were caught in strong waves at around 4pm.

Resort security guards and locals rushed to assist and contacted emergency services. Kasakorn was rescued with minor injuries after swallowing seawater. Wimonrat was pulled from the water unconscious and without a pulse.

She was taken to Thalang Hospital, where doctors attempted CPR but were unable to resuscitate her. She was later pronounced dead. Police said there were no signs of violence and confirmed the cause of death was drowning.

Wimonrat’s family has requested that her body be returned to Phatthalung for funeral rites.

The Phuket News reported that she had been living in Phuket Town and had come to the island to study, according to Thalang Police Chief Pol Col Nikorn Chuthong.

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Rescuers transporting the teenager’s body to the hospital | Photo via Bang Tao Lifeguards/Phuket News

In similar news, the body of a Bahraini tourist who went missing while swimming at Karon Beach on September 19 was found three days later.

Rescue teams from the Phuket Ruam Jai Foundation discovered the body of Jasim Abdali Almeshkhas on the morning of September 22 among rocks at the southern end of the beach.

Jasim had entered the water with his brothers during red flag conditions. All three were swept out to sea by strong currents at around 6.30pm. He had been visiting Phuket with his family.

Also in related news, a Russian man drowned while helping his girlfriend during a late-night swim between Banana and Nai Thon beaches in Phuket.

The incident occurred on August 21 near the Andaman White Beach Resort in Thalang district. The woman, 24 year old Kamila Sharipova, called for help at around 12.30am after her boyfriend, 35 year old Denis Nonenkov, went missing in the water.

Ryan Turner
