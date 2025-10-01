Phuket drowning: Unidentified foreigner found dead on beach

A foreign man drowned after being found unconscious on a Phuket beach, with police now working to uncover his identity and the cause of the tragedy.

Phuket police are scrambling to identify a foreign man who drowned off Naiyang Beach after his body was found washed ashore without a single clue to his identity.

Sakhu Police said they were alerted just after 11.15am yesterday, September 30, when locals reported discovering an unconscious man lying on the sand at Nai Yang Beach in Thalang.

Rescue workers rushed the man to Thalang Hospital, where doctors performed CPR in a desperate attempt to save him. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead just over an hour later, at 12.25pm.

The victim, described as a white, middle-aged foreigner wearing only swimming trunks, carried no documents or personal belongings. Police said there were no signs of assault or visible injuries, ruling out foul play at this stage.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find anyone who recognised the man or had seen him swimming earlier in the day. His place of stay remains unknown, and it is unclear whether he had been travelling alone.

An initial medical examination was carried out at Thalang Hospital before the body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a more detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Thalang Police Chief Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong confirmed that investigators are working with doctors and will contact the man’s embassy once his nationality is confirmed, reported The Phuket News.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the deceased, or who may have seen him at Nai Yang Beach before the incident, to come forward.

Phuket has seen a string of tourist drowning cases in recent months, with incidents reported at Nai Yang, Patong, and Karon beaches. Victims, often swimming in rough seas or without lifeguard supervision, include foreign nationals from Europe and Asia.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.