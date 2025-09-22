Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

Three brothers entered the sea despite warnings; two were rescued, while one remains missing off Karon Beach

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner6 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
67 1 minute read
Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger
Photo via Karon Police/Phuket News

A man is missing and presumed drowned after he and his brothers entered the sea during dangerous surf conditions at Karon Beach in Phuket on Friday evening, September 21.

Karon Police were alerted to the incident at around 6.30pm. Three Bahraini men had entered the water despite red warning flags being clearly posted along the shoreline. All three were swept into deep water by strong waves.

Lifeguards managed to rescue two of the men, identified as 32 year old Ahmed Ramadan Almeshakhas and his brother, Mohamed Ramadan Almeshakhas. Mohamed sustained minor injuries and was taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Their elder brother, Jasim Abdali Almeshakhas, could not be found. Rescue teams continued searching into the night.

The three men had arrived in Phuket on September 14 and were staying at a hotel in Patong. Police have recorded the incident and are coordinating with lifeguards and local rescue teams to recover the missing man’s body, reported Phuket News.

Authorities are once again urging beachgoers to respect red-flag warnings, which signal strong rip currents and dangerous surf during the monsoon season.

Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | News by Thaiger
Google Maps view of where the tourist went missing | Photo via Karon Police/Phuket News

Similarly, a Russian tourist drowned at Karon Beach earlier this year after entering the sea despite red-flag warnings.

Related Articles

The incident occurred on June 10 at around 11.40am. Emergency responders and police arrived at the scene to find lifeguards had already recovered the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the beach.

According to police, the tourist had entered the water that morning around 10am with his wife and son, both of whom survived, and witnessed the incident.

In another related incident, a Russian man drowned while saving his girlfriend during a late-night swim between Banana and Nai Thon beaches in Phuket.

He drowned just after midnight on August 21 near the Andaman White Beach Resort in Thalang district. At around 12.30am, 24 year old Kamila Sharipova sought help after her boyfriend, 35 year old Denis Nonenkov, disappeared beneath the waves.

Sharipova told rescuers the couple had entered the sea when they were suddenly hit by a strong wave. Nonenkov managed to push her toward the shore but was unable to escape the current himself.

Latest Thailand News
Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch | Thaiger Thailand News

Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch

10 seconds ago
Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

6 minutes ago
Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

35 minutes ago
Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges

41 minutes ago
Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa

1 hour ago
Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer

1 hour ago
Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station

2 hours ago
Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends

2 hours ago
Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road

2 hours ago
UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry&#8217;s most credible accolades closing soon | Thaiger Finance

UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry’s most credible accolades closing soon

2 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand

2 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily

19 hours ago
Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism

19 hours ago
Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht

20 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s health stable after prison hospital visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin Shinawatra’s health stable after prison hospital visit

21 hours ago
Jealousy leads to fatal stabbing in Phichit truck incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealousy leads to fatal stabbing in Phichit truck incident

22 hours ago
Indian tourists robbed by transgender group at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists robbed by transgender group at Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach

1 day ago
Myanmar national arrested for father-in-law&#8217;s murder in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar national arrested for father-in-law’s murder in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Bangkok shooting: teenagers arrested after motorbike altercation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shooting: teenagers arrested after motorbike altercation

1 day ago
25 year old foreign woman falls to death at Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

25 year old foreign woman falls to death at Bangkok hotel

2 days ago
Songkhla puppy killer hunted with 20k reward on offer | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla puppy killer hunted with 20k reward on offer

2 days ago
Phuket plans wind power hub and eco-tourism at Phromthep | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket plans wind power hub and eco-tourism at Phromthep

2 days ago
Thai rice steals the show at Australia food expo | Thaiger Business News

Thai rice steals the show at Australia food expo

2 days ago
Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end | Thaiger Transport News

Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end

2 days ago
Phuket NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner6 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.