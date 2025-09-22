Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

The body of a Bahraini tourist, feared to have drowned, after he went missing while swimming at Karon Beach last Friday evening, September 26, has been found after a three-day search, according to the Phuket Ruam Jai Foundation.

Rescue workers discovered the body of Jasim Abdali Almeshkhas this morning, September 22, among rocks at the southern end of Karon Beach. Karon Municipality’s Sam Ao rescue team responded to the discovery and alerted local police.

Jasim, who had been on holiday in Phuket with his family, disappeared on September 19 after entering the water with his brothers despite red warning flags posted along the beach. Around 6.30pm, strong currents swept the three men out to sea.

Lifeguards managed to rescue Jasim’s younger brothers, 32 year old Ahmed Ramadan Almeshkhas and Mohamed Ramadan Almeshkhas. Mohamed suffered minor injuries and was treated at Patong Hospital, but Jasim was carried away by the waves.

Search efforts continued over the weekend until the body was located and recovered. Officials from Karon Municipality coordinated with a forensic team from Vachira Phuket Hospital for an initial examination.

The body has since been transferred for a full autopsy. Karon Police confirmed the Bahraini Embassy has been notified.

The three brothers had arrived in Phuket on September 14 and were staying at a hotel in Patong. Officials noted that red flags were visibly placed at Karon Beach due to dangerous rip currents common during the southwest monsoon season.

Also in Karon Beach, a Russian tourist drowned earlier this year after entering the sea despite red-flag warnings.

The incident occurred on June 10 at around 11.40am. Emergency responders and police arrived at the scene to find lifeguards had already recovered the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the beach.

According to police, the man had entered the water that morning around 10am with his wife and son, both of whom survived, and witnessed the incident.