Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

Rescue teams recover body of tourist three days after he was swept away by strong currents in Phuket

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
603 1 minute read
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger
Sam Ao rescue team discovering the tourist's body at the southern end of Karon Beach | Photo via Ruam Jai Phuket Rescue Foundation

The body of a Bahraini tourist, feared to have drowned, after he went missing while swimming at Karon Beach last Friday evening, September 26, has been found after a three-day search, according to the Phuket Ruam Jai Foundation.

Rescue workers discovered the body of Jasim Abdali Almeshkhas this morning, September 22, among rocks at the southern end of Karon Beach. Karon Municipality’s Sam Ao rescue team responded to the discovery and alerted local police.

Jasim, who had been on holiday in Phuket with his family, disappeared on September 19 after entering the water with his brothers despite red warning flags posted along the beach. Around 6.30pm, strong currents swept the three men out to sea.

Lifeguards managed to rescue Jasim’s younger brothers, 32 year old Ahmed Ramadan Almeshkhas and Mohamed Ramadan Almeshkhas. Mohamed suffered minor injuries and was treated at Patong Hospital, but Jasim was carried away by the waves.

Search efforts continued over the weekend until the body was located and recovered. Officials from Karon Municipality coordinated with a forensic team from Vachira Phuket Hospital for an initial examination.

The body has since been transferred for a full autopsy. Karon Police confirmed the Bahraini Embassy has been notified.

The three brothers had arrived in Phuket on September 14 and were staying at a hotel in Patong. Officials noted that red flags were visibly placed at Karon Beach due to dangerous rip currents common during the southwest monsoon season.

Related Articles
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | News by Thaiger
Photo via Karon Police/Phuket News

Also in Karon Beach, a Russian tourist drowned earlier this year after entering the sea despite red-flag warnings.

The incident occurred on June 10 at around 11.40am. Emergency responders and police arrived at the scene to find lifeguards had already recovered the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the beach.

According to police, the man had entered the water that morning around 10am with his wife and son, both of whom survived, and witnessed the incident.

Latest Thailand News
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

2 minutes ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

25 minutes ago
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger Bangkok News

Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

40 minutes ago
Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

1 hour ago
Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

2 hours ago
Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student

2 hours ago
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

2 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital

2 hours ago
Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured

3 hours ago
Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

3 hours ago
Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch | Thaiger Thailand News

Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch

5 hours ago
Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Bahraini tourist missing after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

5 hours ago
Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit Vejjajiva top choice to lead Democrat Party: NIDA poll

6 hours ago
Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai beauty queen loses title after viral explicit footage emerges

6 hours ago
Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa

6 hours ago
Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri bar workers and masseuses brawl over foreign customer

6 hours ago
Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rayong man found dead inside SUV at Pattaya petrol station

7 hours ago
Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok metro lines revert to original fares after 20-baht cap ends

7 hours ago
Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man caught dragging ATM along Khon Kaen Road

7 hours ago
UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry&#8217;s most credible accolades closing soon | Thaiger Finance

UF AWARDS APAC 2025: Nominations for the industry’s most credible accolades closing soon

7 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain warning issued for 45 provinces across Thailand

7 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily

24 hours ago
Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism

1 day ago
Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht

1 day ago
Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s health stable after prison hospital visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin Shinawatra’s health stable after prison hospital visit

1 day ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
603 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.