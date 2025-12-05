Man drowns at Pattaya Beach; disabled vendor tried to help

A wheelchair bound lottery ticket vendor entered the sea to assist a person found floating in the water at Pattaya Beach on the evening of December 4, but the individual was already deceased when reached.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a call at 7.06pm reporting a possible drowning. Upon arrival, responders found a man’s body on the sand. He was wearing a black T-shirt and long trousers. His identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed.

An initial examination found no signs of physical assault. Drag marks were visible on the beach, believed to be from efforts to move the body ashore during low tide.

Witnesses said a group of children first noticed the person floating face down and alerted adults nearby. Among those on the beach was Chaowalit Klinkesorn, a 44 year old lottery seller who has a physical disability affecting both legs. Despite this, he is able to swim using upper-body strength.

Upon seeing the situation, Chaowalit left his wheelchair and entered the water. But tragically, the person had already drowned by the time Chaowalit had reached him. In a statement to the Pattaya News, he stated,

“By the time I reached him, the body was already stiff. I realised the person had already passed away, so I called for the authorities.”

Police Lieutenant Bowonsak Boonman, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station, coordinated the removal of the body. It was taken to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the deceased.

Police stated that investigations are ongoing and noted Chaowalit’s efforts to assist.