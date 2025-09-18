French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong

Family holiday turns tragic as man swept away rescuing sister

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
522 1 minute read
French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A French tourist drowned on Patong Beach after being swept away by strong currents during a late-night swim, despite red warning flags along the shore.

Patong Police confirmed the victim as 53 year old Laurent Simon, who had arrived on the island just a day earlier with his brother, sister and brother-in-law. The family reportedly entered the water behind the Tourist Police office, north of Bangla Road, at about 2.30am today, September 18.

Despite red flags being posted along the beach to warn of dangerous conditions, the group waded into the surf. Simon’s sister, Francoise, was quickly swept away by powerful currents and struggled to stay afloat.

Simon and his brother-in-law, 53 year old Jose Cubellier, rushed to help. They managed to push Francoise back towards safety, but both men were caught in the rip tide and dragged further out to sea.

Rescue personnel raced to the scene, pulling all three back to shore before rushing them to Patong Hospital. Francoise survived the ordeal, while Cubellier was admitted in critical condition and remains under intensive care. Simon, however, was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the incident had been formally recorded and that Simon’s relatives are arranging documents for the issuance of a death certificate.

French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong | News by Thaiger
Photo of Patong Beach courtesy of Viator

Patong lifeguards and police stressed that red warning flags were in place at the time of the incident, clearly advising beachgoers against entering the water. The flags had been raised due to strong monsoon-season currents, which can change rapidly and overwhelm even strong swimmers, reported The Phuket News.

Related Articles

Officials urged tourists and residents alike to heed beach safety warnings and to avoid swimming when red flags are posted. Lifeguards patrol Patong Beach daily, and safety signage is displayed prominently to prevent such tragedies.

This is the latest in a series of similar tragedies where foreign swimmers ignore red flags and lose their lives in the sea.

Another tourist was luckier, narrowly escaping death after ignoring red flag warnings at Karon Beach and being dragged out by strong monsoon waves. On September 10, lifeguards had already raised flags to warn of hazardous conditions. Despite the clear signals, the foreign man entered the surf while others watched anxiously from the shore.

Latest Thailand News
Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier | Thaiger Phuket News

Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier

31 minutes ago
Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking

53 minutes ago
Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok

1 hour ago
Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy | Thaiger Business News

Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy

2 hours ago
Lopburi villagers demand crackdown on serial animal abuser | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lopburi villagers demand crackdown on serial animal abuser

2 hours ago
50 Chumphon politicians jump ship to back Anutin’s Bhumjaithai | Thaiger Politics News

50 Chumphon politicians jump ship to back Anutin’s Bhumjaithai

3 hours ago
Trang man dies after ambulance fails to arrive in time (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Trang man dies after ambulance fails to arrive in time (video)

4 hours ago
Agoda touts Asia’s hidden gems in Tourism Day push | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda touts Asia’s hidden gems in Tourism Day push

5 hours ago
French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong

6 hours ago
Pattaya biker dies in high-speed smash with taxi | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker dies in high-speed smash with taxi

6 hours ago
Patong lifeguards warn as venomous bluebottles wash up | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong lifeguards warn as venomous bluebottles wash up

6 hours ago
Thai police fire rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai police fire rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash (video)

7 hours ago
Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints | Thaiger Thailand News

Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints

7 hours ago
Thailand on alert as fierce monsoon rains threaten floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on alert as fierce monsoon rains threaten floods

9 hours ago
Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman

23 hours ago
GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video)

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet

1 day ago
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | Thaiger Bangkok News

People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

1 day ago
Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya

1 day ago
Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps

1 day ago
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

1 day ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

1 day ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
522 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.