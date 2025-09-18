French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong

A French tourist drowned on Patong Beach after being swept away by strong currents during a late-night swim, despite red warning flags along the shore.

Patong Police confirmed the victim as 53 year old Laurent Simon, who had arrived on the island just a day earlier with his brother, sister and brother-in-law. The family reportedly entered the water behind the Tourist Police office, north of Bangla Road, at about 2.30am today, September 18.

Despite red flags being posted along the beach to warn of dangerous conditions, the group waded into the surf. Simon’s sister, Francoise, was quickly swept away by powerful currents and struggled to stay afloat.

Simon and his brother-in-law, 53 year old Jose Cubellier, rushed to help. They managed to push Francoise back towards safety, but both men were caught in the rip tide and dragged further out to sea.

Rescue personnel raced to the scene, pulling all three back to shore before rushing them to Patong Hospital. Francoise survived the ordeal, while Cubellier was admitted in critical condition and remains under intensive care. Simon, however, was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the incident had been formally recorded and that Simon’s relatives are arranging documents for the issuance of a death certificate.

Patong lifeguards and police stressed that red warning flags were in place at the time of the incident, clearly advising beachgoers against entering the water. The flags had been raised due to strong monsoon-season currents, which can change rapidly and overwhelm even strong swimmers, reported The Phuket News.

Officials urged tourists and residents alike to heed beach safety warnings and to avoid swimming when red flags are posted. Lifeguards patrol Patong Beach daily, and safety signage is displayed prominently to prevent such tragedies.

This is the latest in a series of similar tragedies where foreign swimmers ignore red flags and lose their lives in the sea.

Another tourist was luckier, narrowly escaping death after ignoring red flag warnings at Karon Beach and being dragged out by strong monsoon waves. On September 10, lifeguards had already raised flags to warn of hazardous conditions. Despite the clear signals, the foreign man entered the surf while others watched anxiously from the shore.