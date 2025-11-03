Two drown at Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, despite red flag warnings

Rough sea conditions delayed recovery efforts as bodies discovered a day later

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 3, 2025, 2:35 PM
Kusoldharm Foundation sets up rescue tent | Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

A man and his teenage nephew drowned at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket after being pulled out to sea while swimming on Saturday, November 1. Their bodies were recovered late the following night, according to Thalang District officials.

The victims were identified as 42 year old Phumisak Chantajaem and his 13 year old nephew Natthawipa Sriprasit, both from Baan Phru Somphan in Thepkrasattri. They had entered the water at the main area along the beach despite red flags warning against swimming.

Lifeguard Chief Witsarut Saman confirmed that red no swimming flags were posted at the time due to rough monsoon surf.

Following the incident, a large-scale search was launched by Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun, involving police, local rescue teams, lifeguards, and Kusoldharm Foundation divers. The operation used jet-skis, drones, and shoreline patrols.

Search efforts were initially suspended Saturday evening due to worsening conditions and resumed Sunday morning, only to be temporarily halted again by high waves. The bodies were located late Sunday night near the original search area.

According to Phuket News, the victims’ families have been notified, and their bodies have been taken for religious rites.

Photo via Thalang District Office/Phuket News

Just last month, on October 6, a 16 year old girl from Phatthalung drowned while swimming at the same beach. The victim was caught in strong waves about 50 metres from shore.

Related Articles

She had entered the water with a friend, who was rescued with minor injuries. Despite resuscitation efforts at Thalang Hospital, the teenager was pronounced dead.

On Karon Beach, the body of a Bahraini tourist was found near rocks at the southern end of the beach on September 22, following a three-day search.

Jasim Abdali Almeshkhas had entered the water with his two brothers on September 19 despite red warning flags. Both brothers were rescued, but Jasim was carried away by strong currents. His body was located and recovered by local rescue teams.

