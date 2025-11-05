Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach

Red flags raised as hazardous surf claims lives in two beach incidents

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 9:26 AM
77 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Two foreign men drowned in separate incidents while swimming at Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, as rough seas and strong currents created deadly conditions.

One of the victims was identified as 31 year old Dmitrii Zakutskii, a Russian man who had been missing since Monday, November 3. Witnesses told police he was pulled under by a powerful wave and never resurfaced.

Emergency services were alerted at around 10.14am, launching a search effort involving lifeguards, the Sakhu Subdistrict Administration rescue unit, and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

The operation stretched into yesterday, November 4, with officials from Thalang District Office, the Sakhu village headman, and Bang Tao lifeguards joining the effort. Jet skis were deployed to comb the area. Zakutskii’s body was recovered at approximately 5pm.

Just hours after his body was found, another drowning occurred on the same beach. A 22 year old Myanmar national was pulled from the surf around 2.30pm. Rescuers performed CPR and rushed him to Thalang Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead, according to The Phuket News.

He was identified as Myanmar national Kyaw Soe Naing.

Officials have once again urged residents and tourists to heed red flag warnings and stay out of the water, as strong waves and rip currents are typical during Phuket’s monsoon season.

“Please don’t underestimate the sea. Even experienced swimmers can get into serious trouble under these conditions.”

Both incidents occurred within a day of each other on the same stretch of coastline, raising alarm among emergency services about the ongoing risk to beachgoers.

This comes after a series of incidents where foreigners have drowned at sea. In one such incident, a foreign man drowned after being found unconscious on Nai Yang Beach in Phuket. The body was discovered washed ashore with no identification documents or personal belongings.

Officers from Sakhu Police Station were notified on the morning of September 30, when locals spotted the man lying unresponsive on the sand.

Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach

