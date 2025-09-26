Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing

A man’s severed body was discovered under a bridge in Bangkok, prompting police to investigate the cause of death and possible links to foul play.

A gruesome discovery was made in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district yesterday, September 25, when the severed and decomposing body of a 72 year old man was found under a bridge, with some organs missing and both halves of the body lying 3 metres apart.

Police Lieutenant Wisarut Tathong, Deputy Investigating Officer at Thung Khru Police Station, was alerted to the incident around 6pm and coordinated with forensic specialists from Siriraj Hospital and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to investigate the scene.

The body was discovered beneath a bridge over Khlong Yai Saeng, near Soi Pracha Uthit 90. The deceased, identified as Chusak (surname withheld), had been living in the area for the past one to two years, reportedly homeless and sleeping under the bridge.

His younger sister told police that Chusak had previously been harassed by local teenagers.

“Two teenagers came asking for money. When he refused, they burned his clothes. He told me someone stole his phone, likely a drug addict. I invited him to live with me, but he always refused.”

Another woman, 36 year old Phueng, who brought food and water to Chusak regularly, said she noticed he was unwell just days before his death.

“On Sunday, I saw he couldn’t even take the food. I told him to go to the health centre, but he just shook his head. He once told me someone set fire to the place he slept, so he had to move. I don’t know who it was.”

Phueng believes Chusak’s death was due to illness, not violence, and suspects the monitor lizards in the area may have caused the gruesome damage to his body after death, reported KhaoSod.

Kritsanaphong Wongkutphet, a health centre official, was the first to find the remains.

“I saw a leg with burn marks and called for help immediately.”

Police have sent the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Siriraj Hospital for a full autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of death.

The body has been released to the family for funeral rites.