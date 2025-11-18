Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi

A Canadian tourist died while swimming at a dive site near Koh Phi Phi after losing consciousness, local police confirmed following an investigation.

The 69 year old tourist was visiting the Pha Daeng diving area in Ao Nang subdistrict, on a snorkelling trip when the incident occurred around 1pm on Sunday, November 16. According to police, she had travelled from Phuket to Koh Phi Phi by speedboat earlier that morning, arriving at the island between 9am and 9.45am with a tour group.

The group later headed to the popular Pha Daeng dive site, where tourists were allowed to swim. It was during this time that the woman reportedly struggled to exit the water after being hit by a wave.

Initial reports from Koh Phi Phi Police state that she began choking and appeared exhausted. She lost consciousness around 15 minutes later.

Tour guides and staff quickly brought her to shore and rushed her to Koh Phi Phi Hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police Lieutenant Apilak Suwanlikhit, Deputy Inspector for Investigations at Koh Phi Phi Police Station, received notification of the incident at 2.42pm. Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate and take statements from the tour operators and witnesses who had been present during the tragedy.

According to Pol. Lt. Apilak, the cause of death is still under investigation and the official medical examination results are pending.

Police have not released the woman’s name as they await contact with her family and coordination with the Canadian embassy.

The incident has once again raised questions about tourist safety during marine activities in Thailand. While snorkelling and swimming are generally considered safe in guided group settings, sudden medical issues or environmental factors like strong waves can quickly turn dangerous.

In recent years, Thailand has seen several incidents involving foreign tourists in the water, particularly around its popular southern islands, where water-based tourism is a major draw.

Officials say they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident and will ensure that all tour operators involved are fully compliant with safety protocols, reported The Phuket News.

The woman’s body is currently being held for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.