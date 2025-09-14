Factory worker drowns in Bangkok pond after swim challenge

Friends’ pleas ignored as dare turns into fatal tragedy

A 27 year old factory worker drowned after challenging friends to swim across a pond, ignoring their pleas to stop. This drowning incident occurred near a restaurant in Lat Krabang, Bangkok. Rescue officials were notified to search for the body, which was later sent for an autopsy.

Police Lieutenant Pichaya Chujit, a deputy inspector at Chalong Krung Police Station, responded to the drowning report yesterday, on September 13.

The event took place near a restaurant in front of a housing estate on Chalong Krung 53 Alley, Lam Pla Thio subdistrict, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok.

Upon arrival, officials from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation discovered the deceased’s friends, who had been drinking with him before the incident, at the scene. The victim, Thanawut’s body was found in the pond, wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts.

Investigations revealed that Thanawut and two friends were drinking when he challenged them to swim across the pond, reported by Khaosod.

Despite their efforts to dissuade him, he persistently jumped into the water alone. He managed to swim to the middle of the pond before becoming exhausted and attempting to return to the bank,

Unfortunately, he ran out of strength and submerged without resurfacing. Forensic doctors have been contacted to determine the precise cause of death.

This latest tragedy in Lat Krabang echoes a similar incident in Uthai Thani last month, where 42 year old drowned after slipping into a pond while urinating at its edge.

Factory worker drowns in Bangkok pond after swim challenge | News by Thaiger
Image credit to Unsplash

In both cases, the victims underestimated the dangers of ponds and water bodies, leading to fatal consequences despite being close to land.

Police and rescue teams continue to warn the public about the risks of drowning upon entering ponds, lakes and rivers, particularly while under the influence of alcohol or during moments of carelessness. Even strong swimmers can quickly become exhausted, especially at night or when currents and slippery banks are involved.

