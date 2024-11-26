Phuket aims for carbon neutrality in Old Town by 2030

Image: TAT

Phuket has embarked on an ambitious journey towards sustainable tourism with the introduction of the Phuket Old Town Carbon Neutrality 2030 initiative. This project aims to establish the historic old town as Thailand’s first carbon-neutral area by the year 2030.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, representing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, officiated the launch of this initiative at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park located in Phuket Old Town.

Advertisements

The event saw a gathering of local government officials, private sector representatives, and community leaders, all committed to the cause of sustainable tourism.

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, chairman of the Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation, revealed that the initiative originated from his foundation and now enjoys support from the Phuket City Municipality, the Big Data Institute (BDI), and the local community of Phuket Old Town.

Together, they are focused on achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, aiming to present a model for sustainable tourism development.

The initiative seeks to mitigate the environmental impact of tourism through effective resource management, waste reduction, systematic recycling, and encouraging community involvement. A significant feature is the introduction of waste segregation using colour-coded bags, alongside the utilisation of smart technology for real-time monitoring and management of carbon emissions.

The BDI has pioneered a cutting-edge system that tracks carbon dioxide emissions by analysing traffic, waste, and water pollution data. This system has set ambitious targets to cut carbon dioxide emissions in the old town by 30% over the next three years and achieve a 50% reduction by 2030.

Advertisements

In a testament to its dedication to environmental conservation, Phuket has been selected to host the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference in 2026. This event will further emphasise the island’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty while retaining its status as a top-tier tourist destination.

Phuket Old Town’s attractions, such as the famed Lard Yai sunday walking street, which draws approximately 30,000 visitors each week, reflect the region’s cultural heritage but also pose challenges in waste and carbon management.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwanrat highlighted the necessity for robust strategies to tackle environmental issues, particularly as global standards for sustainable tourism continue to advance.

Phuket Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas reinforced this view, pointing out the importance of balancing the preservation of the town’s rich heritage with the adoption of global sustainability trends, reported Bangkok Post.