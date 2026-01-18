Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery

Flight movements and passenger numbers near pre-pandemic levels

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 18, 2026, 11:33 AM
50 1 minute read
Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phuket International Airport recorded strong growth in both flight movements and passenger numbers in 2025, reflecting a continued recovery in the aviation and tourism sectors and renewed traveller confidence, according to airport director Monchai Tanod.

Performance over the past year exceeded 2024 levels and approached figures seen in 2019, the airport’s peak year before the Covid-19 pandemic. The results underline Phuket’s resilience as a major regional aviation hub and one of Thailand’s leading international tourism destinations.

In 2025, Phuket International Airport handled a total of 106,581 flights, comprising 48,762 domestic services and 57,819 international flights. This represented a 2.8% increase compared with 2024, when 103,675 flights were recorded.

Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ACI Asia-Pacific

Passenger traffic reached 17.4 million during the year, including 6.6 million domestic travellers and 10 million international passengers. This marked a 1.5% rise from the 17.2 million passengers handled in 2024.

When compared with pre-pandemic figures, flight movements recovered to 92.22% of 2019 levels, while passenger numbers rebounded more strongly to 96.44%, signalling a near-full recovery in travel demand.

Monchai said the steady growth demonstrated confidence in Phuket Airport’s role as the “Gateway to the Andaman” and highlighted close cooperation between the airport, airlines, and local agencies to accommodate rising tourism demand, particularly during the high season.

He noted that the airport plays a crucial role in supporting major events and festivals hosted in the province, including the 2025 Thailand Biennial Phuket, an international contemporary art exhibition expected to attract visitors from around the world.

Related Articles

The airport’s growth has also been supported by Thailand’s broader tourism drive, with airlines increasing flight frequencies and launching new international routes as part of efforts to boost visitor numbers and sustain economic recovery across the tourism sector.

Phuket Airport continues to prioritise safety standards and operational efficiency under its “World Class Hospitality” concept, while preparing for sustainable long-term development to meet future demand.

On January 12, the airport welcomed the inaugural Belavia Airlines flight B28603 from Minsk to Phuket, bringing 281 international tourists from Belarus. Passengers were greeted at the International Terminal by airport executives and staff, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery

10 seconds ago
Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges

2 minutes ago
Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child | Thaiger Pattaya News

Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child

46 minutes ago
Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder | Thaiger Hot News

Black teen who fatally shoved Thai grandpa acquitted of murder

52 minutes ago
Knife-wielding woman&#8217;s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Knife-wielding woman’s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns

1 hour ago
​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest&#8217;s room | Thaiger Phuket News

​Phuket hotel staff issued key to intruder targeting female guest’s room

14 hours ago
Defence minister says third border clash remains possible | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence minister says third border clash remains possible

18 hours ago
Wild elephant enters temple during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant enters temple during funeral

18 hours ago
Crane truck overturns injuring two people | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane truck overturns injuring two people

18 hours ago
Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders | Thaiger Thailand News

Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders

21 hours ago
300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested

22 hours ago
Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineers find the irregularities after crane collapse onto train

23 hours ago
Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case

24 hours ago
Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case | Thaiger Thailand News

Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case

1 day ago
Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rama 2 Road collapse overturns pickup truck in Bangkok

1 day ago
Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court

2 days ago
Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Garage owner and cop exchange shots over noise complaints

2 days ago
Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover | Thaiger Thailand News

Plankton takeover gives Cha-am beach a green makeover

2 days ago
Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Japanese man arrested after viral reviews on his illegal matcha stall

2 days ago
Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May | Thaiger Thailand News

Former PM Thaksin may be released on parole in May

2 days ago
Pattaya begging crackdown sees repeat offenders nabbed | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya begging crackdown sees repeat offenders nabbed

2 days ago
Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home | Thaiger Phuket News

Steel bar dropped from condo crane pierces through Phuket home

2 days ago
Woman delivers healthy baby in rescue van in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman delivers healthy baby in rescue van in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
PM Anutin orders termination and blacklisting of Italian-Thai Development | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin orders termination and blacklisting of Italian-Thai Development

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 18, 2026, 11:33 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.