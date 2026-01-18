Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery

Phuket International Airport recorded strong growth in both flight movements and passenger numbers in 2025, reflecting a continued recovery in the aviation and tourism sectors and renewed traveller confidence, according to airport director Monchai Tanod.

Performance over the past year exceeded 2024 levels and approached figures seen in 2019, the airport’s peak year before the Covid-19 pandemic. The results underline Phuket’s resilience as a major regional aviation hub and one of Thailand’s leading international tourism destinations.

In 2025, Phuket International Airport handled a total of 106,581 flights, comprising 48,762 domestic services and 57,819 international flights. This represented a 2.8% increase compared with 2024, when 103,675 flights were recorded.

Passenger traffic reached 17.4 million during the year, including 6.6 million domestic travellers and 10 million international passengers. This marked a 1.5% rise from the 17.2 million passengers handled in 2024.

When compared with pre-pandemic figures, flight movements recovered to 92.22% of 2019 levels, while passenger numbers rebounded more strongly to 96.44%, signalling a near-full recovery in travel demand.

Monchai said the steady growth demonstrated confidence in Phuket Airport’s role as the “Gateway to the Andaman” and highlighted close cooperation between the airport, airlines, and local agencies to accommodate rising tourism demand, particularly during the high season.

He noted that the airport plays a crucial role in supporting major events and festivals hosted in the province, including the 2025 Thailand Biennial Phuket, an international contemporary art exhibition expected to attract visitors from around the world.

The airport’s growth has also been supported by Thailand’s broader tourism drive, with airlines increasing flight frequencies and launching new international routes as part of efforts to boost visitor numbers and sustain economic recovery across the tourism sector.

Phuket Airport continues to prioritise safety standards and operational efficiency under its “World Class Hospitality” concept, while preparing for sustainable long-term development to meet future demand.

On January 12, the airport welcomed the inaugural Belavia Airlines flight B28603 from Minsk to Phuket, bringing 281 international tourists from Belarus. Passengers were greeted at the International Terminal by airport executives and staff, as reported by Bangkok Post.