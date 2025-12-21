Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border
Blast highlights continued use of banned anti-personnel mines
In the eastern province of Trat, a marine officer lost his foot after stepping on a Cambodian mine while on duty in a recently reclaimed area near the Cambodian border this morning, on December 21.
Captain Thammanoon Wanna, commander of an ad hoc marine unit in Trat, reported the incident occurred in Ban Nong Ree village, Cham Rak subdistrict, Mueang district, at 9.14am.
The explosion severely injured Chief Petty Officer First Class Therdpong Pomnara, an engineering officer in the marine unit.
He lost his right foot in the area known as Ban Sam Lang (three houses). Military medics administered first aid before he was airlifted to Phrapokklao Hospital in the neighbouring Chanthaburi province.
Thai personnel examined the explosion site and identified remnants of a new PMN-2 anti-personnel landmine.
Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaipan, government spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, stated the incident demonstrated Cambodia’s continued use of anti-personnel landmines, contravening the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention) and international humanitarian laws.
This incident is the most recent of eight occurrences where Thai military personnel have lost a foot to Cambodian landmines.
