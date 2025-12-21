Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border

Blast highlights continued use of banned anti-personnel mines

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 21, 2025, 2:58 PM
55 1 minute read
Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In the eastern province of Trat, a marine officer lost his foot after stepping on a Cambodian mine while on duty in a recently reclaimed area near the Cambodian border this morning, on December 21.

Captain Thammanoon Wanna, commander of an ad hoc marine unit in Trat, reported the incident occurred in Ban Nong Ree village, Cham Rak subdistrict, Mueang district, at 9.14am.

The explosion severely injured Chief Petty Officer First Class Therdpong Pomnara, an engineering officer in the marine unit.

He lost his right foot in the area known as Ban Sam Lang (three houses). Military medics administered first aid before he was airlifted to Phrapokklao Hospital in the neighbouring Chanthaburi province.

Thai personnel examined the explosion site and identified remnants of a new PMN-2 anti-personnel landmine.

Rear Admiral Parat Ratanachaipan, government spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, stated the incident demonstrated Cambodia’s continued use of anti-personnel landmines, contravening the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention) and international humanitarian laws.

Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

This incident is the most recent of eight occurrences where Thai military personnel have lost a foot to Cambodian landmines.

Related Articles

In recent news, a royal cremation ceremony was held in Kalasin for Army Nurse Sergeant Apisit Bunnak, who died from injuries sustained during clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The ceremony, presided over by senior figures from the Royal Thai Army, honoured Apisit’s service and sacrifice. His family, including his wife, children, and mother, attended the solemn rites, expressing pride despite their grief.

Apisit was posthumously promoted, awarded special medals, and granted financial support for his family. Royal patronage of the funeral underscored national recognition of his duty and dedication to Thailand.

Additionally, a Chinese national was injured by a Cambodian landmine planted along the Thai-Cambodian border border during recent cross-border movement, reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border

1 minute ago
Phuket launches &#8216;One District, One Creative Space&#8217; for cultural growth | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket launches ‘One District, One Creative Space’ for cultural growth

14 minutes ago
Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin

1 hour ago
Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute

1 hour ago
Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

2 hours ago
Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children | Thaiger Phuket News

Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections

2 hours ago
Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

3 hours ago
Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

3 hours ago
Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

4 hours ago
Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

4 hours ago
Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

5 hours ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

24 hours ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

1 day ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

1 day ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

1 day ago
Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

1 day ago
Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

2 days ago
Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

2 days ago
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger Events

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

2 days ago
Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband&#8217;s alleged mistress | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress

2 days ago
British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand

2 days ago
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger Pattaya News

19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

2 days ago
Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 21, 2025, 2:58 PM
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.