Surat Thani nightclub sparks backlash over contemporary nora dance

A nightclub in Surat Thani province sparked online controversy after featuring a contemporary nora folk dance performance during its New Year celebration last year.

A video of the performance circulated widely on Thai social media and was later reposted by the popular news Facebook page Jmoi V+. The footage showed three performers dressed in full traditional nora costumes dancing on stage.

The performance began with southern Thai folk music before transitioning into electronic dance music (EDM), creating a modern fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.

The video prompted mixed reactions online. Some netizens praised the performance, saying it helped modernise traditional culture by blending folk dance with international music, making it more appealing to younger audiences and foreign visitors.

However, others, particularly people from southern Thailand, strongly disagreed. They argued that the nora dance is deeply rooted in local beliefs, faith, cultural heritage, and reverence for ancestral spirits, rather than being purely for entertainment.

Critics said performing nora in a nightclub setting could damage the dignity and sacred nature of the tradition. Netizens commented…

“I have seen a Thai performer performing nora dance on street in German. She earns a lot and always promotes to donors and passerby that nora came from southern Thailand. She performed traditional dance as well as dancing with people around. It’s good that she applied the folk dance with contemporary dance and could make an income from it.”

“This is better than let the traditional dance disappear from Thailand.”

“Personally, if the performers in nora costume did not do anything lewd, it’s a contemporary arts. I can’t tell it’s good or bad, I can only tell that I like it or not.”

“Taking Southern Thai art and culture and adapting it to a modern era, then sharing it with others, is a good thing. From another perspective, it allows those who don’t know about it to learn about it, which is better than letting it fade away over time.”

“It will be different if the performer is Lisa Blackpink.”

“I believe in the sacred souls of nora ancestor teachers and this is not appropriate.”

“Nora costume is for traditional dance only.”

“Art doesn’t need to adapt to every era. If what exists is suitable and beautiful in itself, then taking pride in and preserving the traditions passed down from teachers and mentors is also a form of development.”

Following the backlash, Luna Entertainment, which owns the nightclub, issued an official apology to the public.

The company clarified that the contemporary nora performance took place as part of the New Year celebration and said the intention was to help preserve the nora folk dance while introducing it to younger generations.

Luna Entertainment stated that it is open to public criticism and pledged to improve its performances in the future.