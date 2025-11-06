Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast

Phuket officials have warned residents to prepare for flash floods, heavy rain, and strong winds as a powerful monsoon system moves across the island.

Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra has issued an urgent public warning as intensified southwesterly monsoon winds fuel extreme weather across the Andaman coast.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts continuous rainfall from November 5 to 10, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in some areas. Strong winds and waves of up to 3 metres are also predicted.

Governor Saransak, who heads the island’s disaster prevention command, advised locals, especially those in low-lying or hillside areas, to take precautions.

“People are advised to be vigilant and monitor the situation. Reservoirs with more than 80% storage capacity may risk overflowing, and strong winds may also cause damage in some areas.”

The warning follows Weather Advisory No. 4 (81/2025) from the TMD’s Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast), which reported a “rather strong southwesterly wind” over the Andaman Sea. This has been intensified by Typhoon Kalmaegi, currently hovering over the South China Sea.

Wirote Lewcharoenthrap, Director of the Southern Meteorological Centre, said, “Abundant rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some areas.”

Provinces at risk include Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Wave heights in the Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2 to 3 metres, rising to over 3 metres in thunderstorm zones. Small boats are strongly advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.

In Patong, local flooding has already been reported. Torrential rain and high tides led to flash floods in Nanai Soi 8, inundating homes and businesses. Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee confirmed the water levels rose quickly, prompting residents to move belongings to higher ground, reported The Phuket News.

The Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM) has placed emergency teams on standby and is actively tracking weather developments.

Residents are encouraged to report any emergencies involving floods or landslides by calling the Safety Hotline 1784 or via the Phuket DDPM Line account: @DDPM1784.