Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

Thailand’s weather department has issued a warning for heavy rain today, December 12, with 35 provinces affected and the South facing the most downpours.

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, December 13, rainfall is expected to increase across southern Thailand, with heavy to extreme rainfall likely in several areas. Provinces at high risk include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, and Phang Nga.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach one to two metres, with stormy areas seeing waves over two metres. In upper Thailand, the morning will remain cool, with drizzles in some areas. Dust and haze levels in this area remain low to moderate, thanks to recent rain.

In the north, rain is expected for about 10% of the region, especially in Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Morning temperatures will drop to 17 to 21 degrees Celsius (°C), while temperatures in mountain peaks may go as low as 6°C. Highs are expected to reach between 27 and 31°C.

The northeast will also be cool in the morning, with light rain in 10% of the area, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu and Nong Khai. Temperatures will range from 18 to 21°C in the morning, with daytime highs between 29 and 34°C. Mountain tops will see colder weather that could drop to around 11°C.

In the central region, rain is expected in 20% of the area, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi. Morning temperatures will fall to around 20°C, with highs reaching 25 to 29°C.

Eastern Thailand will have thunderstorms in 20% of the area, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao and Chon Buri. Temperatures will range from 21 to 23°C in the morning, climbing to 30 to 32°C later in the day. Waves near the shore will be about one metre high, increasing to two metres farther out, and exceeding two metres in stormy areas.

On the eastern coast of the southern region, rain is expected for 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Morning temperatures will range from 21 to 24°C, with highs up to 32°C. Waves in this area are expected to reach two metres or more in thunderstorm zones.

On the western coast, 70% of the area will also see rain, with heavy showers likely in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures will drop to 22 to 23°C in the morning, with highs of 29 to 32°C. Offshore waves could exceed two metres in stormy areas.

Lastly, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will have a cool morning, with rain in 20% of the area. Temperatures are expected to range from 21 to 22°C in the morning, rising to 29 to 32°C later in the day.

In related news, Bangkok experienced dangerously high levels of PM2.5 with air quality across all 50 districts hitting the red-zone threshold.