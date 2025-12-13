December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas

Ryan Turner
Published: December 13, 2025, 9:35 AM
Rainfall in Bangkok | Photo via tbradford/Getty Images

Thailand is set for scattered thundershowers and cooler mornings today, December 13, with warnings in place for strong winds and waves in coastal regions.

A low-pressure cell is currently hovering over the lower Andaman Sea, while a moderate northeast monsoon affects the upper Gulf, upper South, and upper Andaman Sea. These conditions are expected to bring thundershowers across the South.

Waves in the lower Gulf could reach 2 metres, rising higher during storms. In the upper Gulf, waves are expected to reach 1 to 2 metres.

In the upper country, an easterly wind is prevailing, while a westerly trough from Myanmar is expected to pass over the upper North and upper Laos, bringing isolated showers. A high-pressure system from China is forecast to move over the Northeast and South China Sea by December 14, later expanding to cover most regions except the South.

The Thai Meteorological Department has urged residents in upper Thailand to look after their health during this period of changeable weather and warned farmers to take precautions to prevent crop damage.

Regional Forecast: 6am Today to 6am Tomorrow

Northern Thailand

Cool morning with scattered rain and thundershowers, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, and Phitsanulok.

  • Minimum temperature: 17 to 21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 25 to 31°C
  • Mountain tops: 7 to 15°C, cold to very cold
  • Winds: Northeasterly, 10 to 15 km/h

Northeastern Thailand

Cool morning with isolated thundershowers in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, and Udon Thani. Temperatures will drop 1 to 3°C after the rain with strong winds.

  • Minimum temperature: 17 to 22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 27 to 34°C
  • Mountain tops: 12 to 18°C
  • Winds: Northeasterly, 10 to 30 km/h

Central Thailand

Cool morning with isolated rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi.

  • Minimum temperature: 19 to 22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 27 to 32°C
  • Winds: Easterly, 10 to 20 km/h

Eastern Thailand

Cool morning with isolated light rain.

  • Minimum temperature: 22 to 24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31 to 33°C
  • Winds: Easterly, 15 to 35 km/h
  • Wave height: About 1 metre, 1 to 2 metres offshore

Southern Thailand (east coast)

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

  • Minimum temperature: 19 to 24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30 to 33°C
  • Winds & wave height:
    • From Chumphon northward: Northeasterly winds 15 to 35 km/h, 1 to 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers
    • From Surat Thani southward: Northeasterly winds 20 to 35 km/h, about 2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern Thailand (west coast)

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun.

  • Minimum temperature: 21 to 24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30 to 32°C
  • Winds: Northeasterly, 15 to 30 km/h
  • Wave height: About 1 metre, above 1 metre offshore, above 2 metres in thundershowers

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Cool morning with isolated light rain.

  • Minimum temperature: 21 to 23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30 to 33°C
  • Winds: Easterly, 10 to 20 km/h
Regional weather infographic by the TMD (Translated to English)

