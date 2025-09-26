Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash

A foreign tourist shocked partygoers after stripping naked and dancing on a busy Phuket nightlife street, drawing criticism and concern from netizens.

A video, lasting just 21 seconds, was shared on Facebook and quickly went viral. It shows a man undressing and dancing to loud music, completely oblivious to the stunned onlookers around him. He is later seen picking up his clothes from the road before running off into the crowd.

The video, reportedly recorded in Kathu district, has triggered widespread criticism across Thai social media. The original post was captioned: “Still, my fellow Patong brothers and sisters, where did you get it?”

While some netizens laughed off the incident as just another “colourful” night in Soi Bangla, the majority condemned the behaviour as inappropriate and degrading, especially at a time when Phuket is pushing hard to reposition itself as a premium tourism destination.

Comments ranged from sarcastic jabs like “Little worm still dares to show off again, hahaha,” and “Colours of Bangla, hahaha,” to more serious concerns, including “There won’t be any high-class tourists travelling here anymore,” and “Only crazy tourists are left, all the good ones have gone elsewhere.”

Many were quick to point fingers at Thailand’s new visa-free policies, blaming the rise in such incidents on an influx of “low-quality” tourists. Others argued it was symptomatic of Soi Bangla’s increasingly chaotic atmosphere, where public drunkenness and nudity are becoming all too common.

Officials have yet to issue a formal statement on the incident, and it remains unclear whether the man in the video will face legal consequences, reported Amarin TV.

Public nudity is a criminal offence in Thailand, punishable by fines or imprisonment.

In similar news, a foreign man caused a public disturbance in Patong, Phuket, on September 22 after walking completely naked along a busy street before allegedly attacking a police officer who attempted to stop him.