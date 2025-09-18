Patong lifeguards warn as venomous bluebottles wash up

Hidden marine threats fuel fresh fears for Phuket holidaymakers

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
6 hours ago
Last Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Lifeguards at Patong Beach have issued a warning after venomous Portuguese man o’ war jellyfish washed ashore, urging tourists to stay cautious in the water.

Lifeguards raised the alarm after several of the creatures were found along the sand. Patong Surf Life Saving urged beachgoers not to touch or play with them, stressing that anyone stung should immediately seek assistance from lifeguards stationed nearby.

The warning is common during the southwest monsoon, when rough seas often wash hazardous marine creatures onto Phuket’s shores. Officials said lifeguards are on heightened alert at Patong, Kata, and Karon beaches as sightings increased.

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

In July, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Andaman Sea and Coastal Resources Research Centre carried out inspections at Kata Noi following similar incidents. Their survey revealed not only bluebottles, which can measure up to two centimetres across, but also other dangerous species.

Among them were blue sea dragons (Glaucilla sp.), a small but striking predator that feeds on venomous jellyfish and stores their toxins for defence. The DMCR also identified blue button jellyfish (Porpita porpita) and by-the-wind sailors (Velella velella), both capable of inflicting painful stings if handled.

Officials urge both tourists and residents to exercise caution when visiting Phuket’s beaches. Safety notices advise avoiding all contact with unfamiliar marine life, no matter how small or harmless they may appear.

Medical advice recommends rinsing stings with vinegar rather than freshwater, which can trigger further venom release. Victims are also advised not to rub the skin, as friction can worsen the effects. Prompt treatment by lifeguards or medical professionals is strongly encouraged.

Patong Surf Life Saving confirmed that shoreline patrols are ongoing and that lifeguards are closely monitoring conditions, reported The Phuket News.

Tourists have been reminded to check beach safety flags, follow posted guidance, and consult lifeguards before entering the sea.

