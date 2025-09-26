ICS Lifestyle Complex partners with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside to offer exclusive privileges for valued guests

ICS Lifestyle Complex, located right across ICONSIAM, is delighted to enhance the experiences of valued guests through a special collaboration with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside.

Launching an exclusive campaign titled Special Privilege for Hilton Garden Inn Guests, the collaboration offers ONESIAM members and hotel guests the opportunity to enjoy a unique shopping and lifestyle journey with discount coupons redeemable at over 40 leading shops, restaurants, health, and beauty outlets within ICS, available from September 22 to October 13, 2025.

Suma Wongphan, Executive Vice President of ICS Co., Ltd., provided more details about the collaboration and campaign.

“ICS Lifestyle Complex is partnering with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside to provide exclusive discount privileges under the campaign.

“This collaboration is not only about offering shopping and lifestyle benefits but also about creating a complete riverside experience that encompasses accommodation, dining, fashion, health, and beauty, making it even more attractive for both Thai and international tourists to spend time at ICS.”

Exclusive privileges for ONESIAM members

Guests staying at Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside can enjoy special privileges at ICS Lifestyle Complex. Simply present proof of stay together with an ID card or passport at the redemption counter on the G Floor to receive 300 baht worth of discount coupons.

Each coupon is valued at 100 baht and can be used at participating shops within ICS with a minimum spend of 300 baht, with a total of three coupons provided. These coupons can be redeemed across a wide range of dining, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle outlets, and are valid for use until October 31, 2025.

Where to enjoy your privileges?

Food lovers can enjoy famous dining destinations such as Get Fresh (farm-to-table healthy cuisine), Mee Khwam Sook (signature bubble tea), Mos Burger (Japan’s No.1 burger chain), O-Li-No (popular tea and crepes), Omu (Japanese-style omelet rice), Tomyum Tumlenh Nai Aek (authentic tom yum noodles), Nakorn Ler Ros (renowned Thai restaurant), Deliya (pastries and baked goods), Vivoli Gelato (homemade gelato), Gogo Gyoza & Ramen (Japanese ramen and handmade gyoza), Katei Shabu, and You&I Premium Suki Buffet.

Beverage and snack favourites include Yoguruto, Inthanin Coffee, Star Elephant, Ochaya, and Punthai Coffee.

For beauty and wellness enthusiasts, coupons are valid at Beautrium, Cute Press, Oriental Princess, Soap for Soul, as well as leading clinics and spas such as Apex, Gangnam Clinic, Flash Nail, Pasook Dental Clinic, The Ritz Clinic, Monet Spa & Salon, and Vincent Clinic.

Fashion shoppers can enjoy privileges at John Langford, Pierre Cardin, Skechers Foamies and Sandals, Sports World, Arin Jewelry, and Areeya Jewelry. Guests can also indulge in relaxation at premium spas like 24Hours Minerals and Relax Place Health & Massage, shop lifestyle scents at Divana, or pick up books and essentials at SE-ED.

Don’t miss the chance to plan your stay at Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside, a riverside hotel offering comfort and relaxation, while enjoying dining, shopping, and lifestyle privileges at ICS through the Special Privilege for Hilton Garden Inn Guests campaign, running from September 22 to October 13, 2025.

For more details and updates, please visit Facebook: ICS.

