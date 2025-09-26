ICS Lifestyle Complex partners with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside to offer exclusive privileges for valued guests

Don't miss out on these exclusive privileges, available only from September 22 to October 13, 2025

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger22 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
115 2 minutes read
ICS Lifestyle Complex partners with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside to offer exclusive privileges for valued guests | Thaiger

ICS Lifestyle Complex, located right across ICONSIAM, is delighted to enhance the experiences of valued guests through a special collaboration with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside.

Launching an exclusive campaign titled Special Privilege for Hilton Garden Inn Guests, the collaboration offers ONESIAM members and hotel guests the opportunity to enjoy a unique shopping and lifestyle journey with discount coupons redeemable at over 40 leading shops, restaurants, health, and beauty outlets within ICS, available from September 22 to October 13, 2025.

Suma Wongphan, Executive Vice President of ICS Co., Ltd., provided more details about the collaboration and campaign.

“ICS Lifestyle Complex is partnering with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside to provide exclusive discount privileges under the campaign.

“This collaboration is not only about offering shopping and lifestyle benefits but also about creating a complete riverside experience that encompasses accommodation, dining, fashion, health, and beauty, making it even more attractive for both Thai and international tourists to spend time at ICS.”

ICS Lifestyle Complex partners with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside to offer exclusive privileges for valued guests | News by Thaiger
Suma Wongphan, Executive Vice President of ICS Co., Ltd.

Exclusive privileges for ONESIAM members

Guests staying at Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside can enjoy special privileges at ICS Lifestyle Complex. Simply present proof of stay together with an ID card or passport at the redemption counter on the G Floor to receive 300 baht worth of discount coupons.

Related Articles

Each coupon is valued at 100 baht and can be used at participating shops within ICS with a minimum spend of 300 baht, with a total of three coupons provided. These coupons can be redeemed across a wide range of dining, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle outlets, and are valid for use until October 31, 2025.

Where to enjoy your privileges?

Food lovers can enjoy famous dining destinations such as Get Fresh (farm-to-table healthy cuisine), Mee Khwam Sook (signature bubble tea), Mos Burger (Japan’s No.1 burger chain), O-Li-No (popular tea and crepes), Omu (Japanese-style omelet rice), Tomyum Tumlenh Nai Aek (authentic tom yum noodles), Nakorn Ler Ros (renowned Thai restaurant), Deliya (pastries and baked goods), Vivoli Gelato (homemade gelato), Gogo Gyoza & Ramen (Japanese ramen and handmade gyoza), Katei Shabu, and You&I Premium Suki Buffet.

Beverage and snack favourites include Yoguruto, Inthanin Coffee, Star Elephant, Ochaya, and Punthai Coffee.

For beauty and wellness enthusiasts, coupons are valid at Beautrium, Cute Press, Oriental Princess, Soap for Soul, as well as leading clinics and spas such as Apex, Gangnam Clinic, Flash Nail, Pasook Dental Clinic, The Ritz Clinic, Monet Spa & Salon, and Vincent Clinic.

Fashion shoppers can enjoy privileges at John Langford, Pierre Cardin, Skechers Foamies and Sandals, Sports World, Arin Jewelry, and Areeya Jewelry. Guests can also indulge in relaxation at premium spas like 24Hours Minerals and Relax Place Health & Massage, shop lifestyle scents at Divana, or pick up books and essentials at SE-ED.

Don’t miss the chance to plan your stay at Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside, a riverside hotel offering comfort and relaxation, while enjoying dining, shopping, and lifestyle privileges at ICS through the Special Privilege for Hilton Garden Inn Guests campaign, running from September 22 to October 13, 2025.

For more details and updates, please visit Facebook: ICS.

ICS Lifestyle Complex partners with Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside to offer exclusive privileges for valued guests | News by Thaiger

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video)

2 minutes ago
Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash

25 minutes ago
Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt

37 minutes ago
Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant

47 minutes ago
Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach

1 hour ago
Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man found cut in half under bridge, organs missing

1 hour ago
Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket pickup truck sex: Russian man banned and Thai woman arrested

1 hour ago
Rediscovering Southeast Asia&#8217;s timeless charm | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Rediscovering Southeast Asia’s timeless charm

1 hour ago
Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle

2 hours ago
Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat captain dies in 500kg meth bust at sea

2 hours ago
Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today

2 hours ago
Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Wild weather and high waves batter Thailand

4 hours ago
Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested over viral Phuket pickup sex video

17 hours ago
Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president

17 hours ago
Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei

17 hours ago
Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home

18 hours ago
Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

18 hours ago
Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket’s Wichit

19 hours ago
British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video)

19 hours ago
Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak

20 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business

20 hours ago
Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute

20 hours ago
Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

21 hours ago
415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video)

21 hours ago
Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line | Thaiger Things To Do

Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line

21 hours ago
LifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger22 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025
115 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.