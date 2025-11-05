Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

Officers seized cocaine, meth, ecstasy and ketamine in the raid

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 3:12 PM
173 1 minute read
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Police in Cherng Talay arrested a Nigerian man and a Thai woman after raiding a home where multiple types of illegal drugs were discovered during a crackdown.

Cherng Talay Police arrested 37 year old Nigerian national Kenneth Sibowo Nat and 32 year old Thai woman Nitida Karaket during a targeted raid on a house in Soi Cherng Talay 14 on Monday, November 3.

The bust, part of a province-wide crackdown on narcotics, led to the seizure of 33 pieces of evidence. These included 6.07 grammes of cocaine, 6.05g of crystal methamphetamine, 9.36g of ketamine, and multiple ecstasy tablets in various shapes and colours.

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | News by Thaiger

Also recovered were drug packaging materials, digital weighing scales, four mobile phones, and a black Toyota Yaris Ativ with Bangkok licence plates. Police also confiscated several bank books and an ATM card registered in Nitida’s name, which they believe are tied to drug-related financial transactions.

During an initial screening, Nitida tested positive for cocaine use. Both suspects now face serious charges, including possession of Category 1 and Category 2 narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of a Category 2 psychotropic substance.

In addition, Nat was charged with overstaying his visa, while Nitida faces an extra charge for using a Category 2 substance without authorisation, reported The Phuket News.

Related Articles

The suspects were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for further questioning and legal action.

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | News by Thaiger

Police said the arrest was part of a week-long crime suppression operation targeting drug offences in the Phuket area, which ran from October 29 to November 4. Officers say the effort is part of an ongoing campaign to curb drug trafficking and improve safety across the island.

Cherng Talay Police reiterated their commitment to rooting out narcotics and called on residents to report any suspicious activity to help protect local communities.

In similar news, police raided a nightclub in Bangkok’s Ratchaprarop area in the early hours of October 18, arresting a Nigerian man on suspicion of drug dealing.

Latest Thailand News
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

13 minutes ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

40 minutes ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

1 hour ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

1 hour ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

1 hour ago
Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

2 hours ago
Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan

2 hours ago
Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment

3 hours ago
Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes | Thaiger Phuket News

Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes

4 hours ago
Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs

4 hours ago
Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood | Thaiger Economy News

Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood

5 hours ago
Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031

6 hours ago
Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood

6 hours ago
British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant | Thaiger South Thailand News

British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant

6 hours ago
Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting

7 hours ago
Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach

7 hours ago
Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south

9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout

18 hours ago
Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser

22 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village

22 hours ago
Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm

23 hours ago
Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident

23 hours ago
Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal

24 hours ago
Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 3:12 PM
173 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.