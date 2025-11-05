Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

Police in Cherng Talay arrested a Nigerian man and a Thai woman after raiding a home where multiple types of illegal drugs were discovered during a crackdown.

Cherng Talay Police arrested 37 year old Nigerian national Kenneth Sibowo Nat and 32 year old Thai woman Nitida Karaket during a targeted raid on a house in Soi Cherng Talay 14 on Monday, November 3.

The bust, part of a province-wide crackdown on narcotics, led to the seizure of 33 pieces of evidence. These included 6.07 grammes of cocaine, 6.05g of crystal methamphetamine, 9.36g of ketamine, and multiple ecstasy tablets in various shapes and colours.

Also recovered were drug packaging materials, digital weighing scales, four mobile phones, and a black Toyota Yaris Ativ with Bangkok licence plates. Police also confiscated several bank books and an ATM card registered in Nitida’s name, which they believe are tied to drug-related financial transactions.

During an initial screening, Nitida tested positive for cocaine use. Both suspects now face serious charges, including possession of Category 1 and Category 2 narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of a Category 2 psychotropic substance.

In addition, Nat was charged with overstaying his visa, while Nitida faces an extra charge for using a Category 2 substance without authorisation, reported The Phuket News.

The suspects were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for further questioning and legal action.

Police said the arrest was part of a week-long crime suppression operation targeting drug offences in the Phuket area, which ran from October 29 to November 4. Officers say the effort is part of an ongoing campaign to curb drug trafficking and improve safety across the island.

Cherng Talay Police reiterated their commitment to rooting out narcotics and called on residents to report any suspicious activity to help protect local communities.

In similar news, police raided a nightclub in Bangkok’s Ratchaprarop area in the early hours of October 18, arresting a Nigerian man on suspicion of drug dealing.