Behind the scenes of Thailand’s film industry: Meet the film fixers

Thailand is one of Asia’s hottest filming destinations, and not just for its postcard-perfect beaches and temples. In 2024 alone, nearly 500 international productions were filmed across the country, generating close to US$194 million in revenue.

From the streets of Bangkok to the jungles up north and the shores of Phuket, productions took place in 64 provinces, proving that Thailand is more than ready for its close-up.

Recent hits like Jurassic World: Rebirth and The Greatest Beer Run Ever, as well as TV shows like Alien: Earth, and The White Lotus 3, are just a few examples of the international and local titles showcasing Thailand’s cinematic potential.

With world-class production facilities, tenured local crews, and attractive government-backed incentives, it’s no surprise that Thailand ranks so handsomely among the most sought-after filming locations in Southeast Asia.

But before cameras start rolling, let’s take a closer look at one key person every production needs: a film fixer in Thailand.

So, what exactly does a film fixer do?

Before a film crew even boards a flight to Thailand, a local fixer is usually the first person they speak to. For international productions, the fixer is the local partner who turns the production team’s plans into something that can actually happen on the ground.

Film fixers start working with the production team during pre-production, often while the crew is still overseas. Their job begins with the formalities: applying for filming permits through Thailand’s government agencies and coordinating with local film authorities,

Once the groundwork is set, fixers turn their attention to logistics. They work to secure a trusted local crew, arrange equipment rentals, and coordinate transport and accommodation. Whether the project needs a lighting truck, a catering van, or even a helicopter for an aerial scene, an experienced fixer knows where to look, quickly and reliably.

A common misconception is that fixers are just translators or location scouts, but their role goes much further. They negotiate on behalf of the production, solve problems before they escalate, and make sure international teams and local partners gel smoothly.

In short, they are the people who make filming in a foreign country possible. They mix local insight with production know-how to keep everything running according to plan.

Why is a Thailand film fixer essential?

Working with a local film fixer is a legal requirement for international productions in Thailand. However, the benefits extend far beyond compliance.

A seasoned fixer knows the local system inside out. They understand how long permits take, which officials need to sign off on what, and how to keep a shoot running smoothly even when something doesn’t go according to plan.

Their network consists of reliable drivers, experienced crew, trusted rental houses, and local contacts who can open doors that might otherwise stay closed.

Beyond logistics, they help international teams navigate the softer side of production, the unwritten rules. Knowing how to handle cultural etiquette and how to communicate with local partners can make or break a project.

A good fixer brings a sense of security and adaptability that’s impossible to replicate from abroad. They make the process of filming in Thailand not just manageable, but genuinely enjoyable.

How to find the right fixer?

Of course, budgets matter on every shoot, but what matters more is experience. A good film fixer is someone who knows how to run a set in Thailand from start to finish.

Before signing a contract, take the time to:

Define responsibilities: Be specific about what tasks you expect them to handle. Check credentials: Make sure they’re registered with the Thailand Film Office or work through a licensed company. Ask for references: Look for a track record with international crews and similar project types. Clarify communication: Discuss how updates will be shared, who makes final calls, and how quickly they respond. Confirm coverage: If you’re filming in multiple regions, ensure they have local contacts beyond Bangkok. Agree on budgets upfront: Transparency about expenses avoids unwanted surprises later.

Every production works differently, so setting expectations early helps prevent misunderstandings on set.

Top 5 film fixer companies in Thailand

Here it is, five established film fixers in Thailand providing fixer and production support services for international crews shooting in Thailand.

Scarlet Production

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Scarlet Production provides full production support for films, TV, documentaries, and commercials.

One of their biggest strengths is their multilingual team, fluent in English, Thai, Polish, Italian, Urdu, and Hindi, allowing them to work well alongside diverse international crews.

Scarlet Production handles everything from permits and casting to transport and logistics, covering locations across Thailand from Bangkok to Phuket.

More details:

Website: https://scarletproduction.com

Phone number: (+66) 96 826 1536

Bangkok Production Company

Registered with the Thailand Film Board, Bangkok Production Company provides full production services for commercial, film, and documentary projects. They specialise in coordinating international shoots, ensuring all permits and local arrangements are in place.



More details:

Website: https://www.bangkokproductions.com

Phone number: (+66) 86 6555 936

Film Fixer in Thailand

Film Fixer in Thailand provides reliable production support for filmmakers, photographers, and international journalists working across the country.

The company acts as an on-the-ground coordinator, helping with crew recruitment, filming permits, and location research. Their experienced team bridges the gap between international productions and Thailand’s local film industry, ensuring every stage of filming runs efficiently.

More details:

Website: https://www.fixerinthailand.com

Mbrella Films

Mbrella is one of Thailand’s best-known production companies, praised for its planning, transparency, and ability to adapt to different budgets. Their fixers handle the groundwork, from pre-production to wrap, so filmmakers can focus on storytelling.

More details:

Website: https://mbrellafilms.com

Phone number: (+66) 9377 11098

Film Service Thailand

Film Service Thailand offers comprehensive support for international productions, covering everything from location scouting and crew hire to casting and travel coordination. They have experience managing commercials, music videos, and feature films, helping foreign filmmakers navigate the practical side of shooting in Thailand.

More details:

Website: https://filmservice.asia

Phone number: (+66) 83 0029 127

Thailand’s film industry continues to thrive thanks to its landscapes, infrastructure, and ever-growing creative energy. But behind every stunning shot and sequence lies a local fixer keeping things on track.

Whether you’re shooting an indie documentary or a big-budget feature, finding the right fixer could be the most important decision you make. After all, they’re the ones who turn your production from a logistical challenge into a cinematic success.

Sponsored