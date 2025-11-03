Teen gunned down in Pattaya feud, reportedly sparked by an insult

17 year old fatally shot with pen gun in early morning dispute

Ryan Turner
Published: November 3, 2025, 10:05 AM
Photo via Pattaya News

A teenage boy was shot dead early Saturday morning in Pattaya after a dispute turned deadly during a brief roadside confrontation.

The victim, 17 year old Anupong “Ta” Thamabun, was riding passenger with a friend when he was shot in the back around 5.16am on Pong-Khao Mai Kaew Road. He later died at Pattaya Memorial Hospital from the gunshot wound that pierced his left ribcage and struck a major artery near the heart.

According to police, the incident began when a group of teenagers riding three motorbikes passed by and allegedly shouted insults at a group of younger boys. One of the younger teens, a 13 year old identified only as M, said they went to inform two older friends, Anupong and 17 year old Ratchat “Ae” Phetleela, who agreed to follow the group to talk things out.

Ratchat drove while Anupong sat behind. When the two caught up with the rival group, one of the riders reportedly made eye contact before pulling what looked like a pen gun and firing a single shot into Anupong’s back.

Anupong succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Photo via Pattaya News

Family members gathered outside the emergency room while police collected witness statements. Investigators say they are reviewing mobile phone footage from a bystander who recorded the suspected group returning to the scene after the attack. A formal complaint has been filed at Nong Prue Police Station.

Officers have launched an official investigation into the gunman and his accomplices. Early findings suggest the attack was linked to teenage gang rivalry, although police noted there was no direct provocation or physical altercation prior to the shooting.

Just last week, on October 31, a 28 year old DJ from Pakistan was attacked by a group of more than ten men.

The victim, Mughal Usama, who works legally as a DJ at a local venue, sustained injuries and later handed over the security footage to the police.

Usama said the group pulled up beside him and asked if he was “looking for trouble” before knocking him down along with his motorcycle. He speculated the attack may be tied to an incident two days earlier when a rider honked at him aggressively, though he could not confirm if the same individual was involved.

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles.