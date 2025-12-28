Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

Police say history of domestic abuse and failed reconciliation attempts led to fatal shooting in early morning incident

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 28, 2025, 10:10 AM
93 2 minutes read
Two people are dead following a shooting outside an apartment building in Bangkok’s Bang Na district early Sunday morning, in a case police say was driven by jealousy, domestic violence, and a failed attempt at reconciliation.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on December 28, 2025. Bang Na Police Station received an emergency call reporting that a woman had been shot in front of an apartment building in Soi Bang Na-Trat 16, Bang Na Tai sub district. Officers immediately went to the scene along with forensic investigators, a forensic doctor from Chulalongkorn Hospital, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

At the entrance of the apartment building, police found the body of Ms. Sunisa, 27. She worked at a gold shop in the Bang Na area. She was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with orange stripes and brown trousers. She had been shot in the left temple and was lying face-up in a pool of blood. Medical teams confirmed she had died at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Peerapol, 28, a delivery rider and the victim’s former boyfriend. After shooting Ms. Sunisa, he ran into the middle of the alley and shot himself. Officers found him critically injured and bleeding heavily. A homemade firearm was recovered nearby and seized as evidence. Rescue workers rushed him to Thai Nakarin Hospital under police supervision.

According to the victim’s sister, the couple had been in a relationship for approximately two years. They broke up four to five months ago after repeated arguments and incidents of physical abuse. She said her sister had previously filed a police complaint against Mr. Peerapol due to violent behavior.

Photo via Khaosod

After the breakup, Ms. Sunisa moved back to live with her father, who resided in the same apartment complex. Despite the separation, the suspect continued to contact her and repeatedly attempted to reconcile. Family members said she consistently refused.

Police believe the suspect went to the apartment late at night to confront her. The argument escalated, ending with him shooting her at the building entrance before turning the gun on himself.

Officers guarded the suspect at the hospital to prevent escape and to secure him for legal proceedings. However, at around 3.30am, Bang Na police were informed by hospital staff that Mr. Peerapol had died from his injuries.

Investigators are continuing to collect witness statements, review CCTV footage from the area, and examine forensic evidence. Police said the case highlights the dangers of unresolved domestic violence and urged anyone experiencing abuse to seek help before situations escalate. Source Khaosod.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.