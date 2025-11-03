Cambodian man allegedly murders Thai girlfriend and hangs himself in Bangkok condo

Police uncover violent scene after complaints of foul smell coming from the room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2025, 9:52 AM
Photo via KhaoSod

A Cambodian man allegedly murdered his Thai girlfriend at a condominium in the Prawet district of Bangkok before hanging himself.

Yesterday, November 2, a resident of a condominium in the Dokmai sub-district, Prawet district, Bangkok, called officers from Prawet Police Station to investigate room number 7/59 in Building D of the Nirun Condominium, following a strong, unpleasant odour coming from the unit.

The door was locked from the inside, prompting police to force entry. Inside, they discovered a 31 year old Thai woman, Rattanaporn Wongprakone, lying lifeless and naked on the floor next to the bed. Her Cambodian boyfriend, 36 year old Boonrod Hiang, was found hanging from a window.

A neighbour, Jiraphan, told police that he had witnessed the couple in a heated argument at around 11am on October 31. The woman had tried to leave the room and sought help, but her boyfriend followed her and continued the quarrel in the hallway.

The confrontation escalated into physical violence, prompting Jiraphan to intervene. However, the Cambodian man dragged his girlfriend back into the room and warned him, saying, “Don’t dare to interfere in our business!” Shortly afterwards, everything went silent.

Cambodian man kills girlfriend and commits suicide in Bangkok condo
Photo via Photo via Channel 8

Rattanaporn’s older sister told Channel 8 that the couple had been in a relationship for around two years and worked together at the same restaurant. Rattanaporn had recently confided that she wanted to end the relationship because her boyfriend was addicted to alcohol.

The sister added that Rattanaporn had never mentioned any previous abuse, nor had she witnessed them arguing before. She last spoke to her sister on October 31, but Rattanaporn did not mention any conflict with her boyfriend.

Police believe the case was a murder-suicide, though the exact motive remains under investigation. Both bodies were sent to a hospital for autopsy.

Murder-suicide in Bangkok condo
Rattanaporn’s older sister | Photo via Photo via Channel 8

A similar tragedy occurred last week in Ayutthaya province, where a neighbour discovered the bodies of a Thai couple in their home. The woman had a gunshot wound to her chest, while her husband was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his mouth.

Police believe the man shot his wife before taking his own life. Their daughter told officers that her parents had no history of conflict and no serious health problems that might have led to such a tragic act.

