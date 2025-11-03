Miss Universe Organization Warns of Unauthorized Dinner Event, Vows Legal Action

MUO states the dinner activity is unauthorized. considers it intellectual property infringement and prepares legal action. warning fans to follow official channels only.

2 Oct, The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) issued an official statement to clarify the facts regarding a “Special Dinner & Talk Show” event promoted online during the 74th pageant in Thailand.

The statement declared that the organization wishes to make it absolutely clear that this activity is not authorized. Any third-party activity using the Miss Universe name, logo, marks, or related branding without prior written authorization is considered a violation of intellectual property rights and brand integrity.

The organization deems any promotional materials, contests, or voting initiatives circulating online under the Miss Universe name including the “Special Dinner & Talk Show” unauthorized and misleading. These initiatives do not represent the values, operations, or official activities of the Miss Universe Organization.

The Miss Universe Organization reserves all legal rights to take appropriate action against any individual, company, or entity found using its intellectual property, trademarks, brand assets, or official event designations without permission.

As the global authority of the Miss Universe brand, the Organization affirms it will continue to uphold the highest standards of transparency, professionalism and integrity in every country. The Organization reaffirms its ongoing commitment to protecting its delegates, partners, and the global public from misleading or unauthorized activities.

MUO urges media outlets, sponsors, and fans to rely solely on these verified sources to ensure the accuracy of all Miss Universe-related information: www.missuniverse.com, Instagram: @missuniverse, and Facebook: Miss Universe.

ollowing a statement from the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) regarding unauthorized activities. The 74th Miss Universe Thailand Host Committee has now issued its own official statement in response.

The Host Committee clarified that the “Like” voting campaign on social media is “part of the official marketing package authorized for the Host Country.” As the officially licensed Host Organization, the committee affirmed that it holds the rights to manage and execute such promotional activities within its territory.

This activity is a collaboration with valued sponsors, whose generous support “has made it possible to deliver such a world-class event.” It described the voting process as a fair and transparent selection method to determine which delegates participate in specific activities.

The committee stated that the recent announcement by MUO “has unfortunately led to public misunderstanding.” despite the fact that the host’s actions “are fully within the rights and privileges granted to us as the official Host.”

The Host Committee will now forward the matter to its legal team to review any potential impact on its Thai sponsors. The committee is prepared to “immediately pursue appropriate legal action in response if necessary.”

It is noted that the Thai Host Committee’s statement focused exclusively on clarifying the “Like” voting campaign. It did not address the “Special Dinner & Talk Show,” which was the event specifically named in the MUO’s initial statement.