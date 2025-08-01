Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign

Pattaya’s famed nightlife hotspot, Walking Street, is set to shine even brighter, thanks to a brand-new, eye-popping 3D LED sign currently under construction at the street’s entrance.

The vivid, high-tech signage, part of the city’s ongoing beautification efforts, promises to become the ultimate selfie spot for tourists flocking to the notorious party district.

Even though work on the towering structure remains incomplete, the dazzling sign has already become a magnet for locals and visitors, eager to snap early photos of Pattaya’s bold and modern new look.

“Get your cameras ready!” city officials teased online, encouraging excitement as the project nears completion.

But while the vibrant LED spectacle grabs attention and lights up social media, many residents are calling for city planners to tackle deeper, long-standing problems along the famous strip.

A recurring complaint among locals is the constant traffic congestion caused by unregulated parking at the notorious curve leading into Walking Street. Drivers of songthaews, taxis, and ride-hailing app vehicles routinely clog the area, causing gridlock and frustration for pedestrians and motorists.

“Can we also fix the problem with the parked songthaews, taxis, and app-based cars? It gets so jammed there,” one frustrated resident vented online, echoing widespread sentiment about Pattaya’s chronic traffic woes.

Others have welcomed the new sign enthusiastically, but caution that the city must focus on more than just surface-level improvements.

“Pattaya is getting better all the time,” one local wrote, “but we still need real changes—not just signs.”

Community members are increasingly vocal in their demand for more practical urban planning, calling for improved pedestrian-friendly footpaths, safer crossings, and measures to ease vehicle congestion, Pattaya Mail reported.

These improvements, they argue, are essential if Pattaya truly wants to become a world-class, tourist-friendly city.

Despite these concerns, Pattaya officials remain upbeat about the project’s positive impact, hoping the striking digital display will attract even more visitors and enhance the city’s global image.

In the meantime, city planners have acknowledged minor inconveniences due to ongoing construction, asking residents for their patience until the project is completed.