Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign

Spectacular digital display turns heads, but residents demand action on chronic traffic chaos

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
61 1 minute read
Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s famed nightlife hotspot, Walking Street, is set to shine even brighter, thanks to a brand-new, eye-popping 3D LED sign currently under construction at the street’s entrance.

The vivid, high-tech signage, part of the city’s ongoing beautification efforts, promises to become the ultimate selfie spot for tourists flocking to the notorious party district.

Even though work on the towering structure remains incomplete, the dazzling sign has already become a magnet for locals and visitors, eager to snap early photos of Pattaya’s bold and modern new look.

“Get your cameras ready!” city officials teased online, encouraging excitement as the project nears completion.

Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | News by Thaiger

But while the vibrant LED spectacle grabs attention and lights up social media, many residents are calling for city planners to tackle deeper, long-standing problems along the famous strip.

A recurring complaint among locals is the constant traffic congestion caused by unregulated parking at the notorious curve leading into Walking Street. Drivers of songthaews, taxis, and ride-hailing app vehicles routinely clog the area, causing gridlock and frustration for pedestrians and motorists.

Related Articles

“Can we also fix the problem with the parked songthaews, taxis, and app-based cars? It gets so jammed there,” one frustrated resident vented online, echoing widespread sentiment about Pattaya’s chronic traffic woes.

Others have welcomed the new sign enthusiastically, but caution that the city must focus on more than just surface-level improvements.

“Pattaya is getting better all the time,” one local wrote, “but we still need real changes—not just signs.”

Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | News by Thaiger

Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | News by Thaiger

Community members are increasingly vocal in their demand for more practical urban planning, calling for improved pedestrian-friendly footpaths, safer crossings, and measures to ease vehicle congestion, Pattaya Mail reported.

These improvements, they argue, are essential if Pattaya truly wants to become a world-class, tourist-friendly city.

Despite these concerns, Pattaya officials remain upbeat about the project’s positive impact, hoping the striking digital display will attract even more visitors and enhance the city’s global image.

In the meantime, city planners have acknowledged minor inconveniences due to ongoing construction, asking residents for their patience until the project is completed.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya dazzles tourists with flashy new Walking Street sign

4 minutes ago
Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes

6 minutes ago
Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia conflict sparks tourism collapse in Thai border provinces

25 minutes ago
Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis

46 minutes ago
Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage | Thaiger Finance

Introducing XM Traders Club, your new trading advantage

1 hour ago
Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café | Thaiger Phuket News

Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café

1 hour ago
Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Happiness documented: Bangkok police pens official report after seeing sleeping dog

1 hour ago
Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% &#8211; but is there a catch? | Thaiger Business News

Trump slashes Thai tariffs to 19% – but is there a catch?

1 hour ago
Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces as heavy rain persists in several regions

2 hours ago
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

17 hours ago
Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears

18 hours ago
Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes | Thaiger Business News

Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes

18 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

18 hours ago
Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet | Thaiger Pattaya News

Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet

19 hours ago
Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops

19 hours ago
2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag

19 hours ago
600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny | Thaiger Phuket News

600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny

20 hours ago
12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom | Thaiger Business News

Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom

20 hours ago
Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video)

21 hours ago
Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket

21 hours ago
Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya

21 hours ago
MP blasted for &#8216;disrespecting&#8217; Thai military during border clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

MP blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Thai military during border clash

21 hours ago
Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

22 hours ago
Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai

22 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x