Jannah Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.

Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 8, 2025
372 1 minute read
Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Phuket’s notorious traffic congestion has long frustrated both locals and tourists, but a major two-part plan aims to finally solve the problem. Governor Sophon Suwannarat has unveiled ambitious strategies to transform the island’s traffic flow, including a new expressway and AI-powered traffic management—a first for Thailand.

The Thai government has approved a long-awaited expressway project that will connect Muang Mai to Koh Kaew, extend to Kathu, and feature a tunnel to Patong Beach. With a 60-billion-baht budget, the expressway is expected to be completed by 2029 and operational by 2030.

“Currently, Phuket’s traffic congestion is frustrating for tourists,” Governor Sophon admitted. “However, in the next three to four years, we expect smoother traffic flow.”

The new expressway is expected to significantly ease congestion, particularly on routes connecting Phuket’s busiest areas, making travel faster and more convenient for locals and tourists.

Related Articles
Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

In a groundbreaking move, Phuket is set to become Thailand’s first province to implement an AI-driven traffic management system modeled after Singapore’s successful Smart Mobility 2030 initiative.

Under a 400-million-baht budget, the system will manage traffic at 85 key intersections across the island. Cameras and sensors will feed real-time data into a central control centre, which will optimise traffic flow every 40 seconds, significantly reducing congestion by 30-40%.

“The system will act as the brain of Phuket’s traffic network,” Governor Sophon explained. “It will integrate with all 11 police stations and 18 local agencies, ensuring real-time response to incidents and better road safety.”

The AI project is currently under study, with a Phuket delegation researching Singapore’s system. Once the proposal is finalised and approved, implementation could begin within four months, reported The Nation.

Singapore has already proven that AI-powered traffic solutions can deliver huge improvements, including a 20% reduction in peak-hour travel time, a 25% increase in public transport usage, a 10% drop in CO₂ emissions and PM2.5 pollution, and US$1 billion (around 33 billion baht) saved annually by avoiding costly new road expansions.

While it remains to be seen if Phuket can replicate Singapore’s success, the adoption of AI traffic control marks a historic first for Thailand, offering hope for a smoother, more efficient future on the island’s roads.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show? Pattaya News

Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show?

9 hours ago
Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows Thailand News

Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows

9 hours ago
Buriram infant&#8217;s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother Thailand News

Buriram infant’s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

9 hours ago
EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030 Phuket News

EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030

9 hours ago
Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht Thailand News

Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht

10 hours ago
Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown

10 hours ago
Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway Phuket News

Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway

11 hours ago
Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11 Thailand News

Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11

12 hours ago
Foreigners rush to buy Phuket villas on long-term leases Phuket News

Foreigners rush to buy Phuket villas on long-term leases

12 hours ago
Endangered Bryde&#8217;s whale found dead off Samut Prakan coast Bangkok News

Endangered Bryde’s whale found dead off Samut Prakan coast

12 hours ago
Ocean Marina Jomtien ranked 6th among world&#8217;s top marinas Pattaya News

Ocean Marina Jomtien ranked 6th among world’s top marinas

12 hours ago
Casino bill to require 50m baht bank balance for Thai entry Thailand News

Casino bill to require 50m baht bank balance for Thai entry

13 hours ago
Big Joke faces dismissal without pension, says committee Bangkok News

Big Joke faces dismissal without pension, says committee

13 hours ago
&#8216;Black Bag Cop&#8217; found dead in Thai prison, suspected suicide (video) Thailand News

‘Black Bag Cop’ found dead in Thai prison, suspected suicide (video)

13 hours ago
Thai summer storm alert: 39 provinces brace for severe weather Thailand News

Thai summer storm alert: 39 provinces brace for severe weather

14 hours ago
Bangkok motorist and rider resolve dispute, share ride home (video) Thailand News

Bangkok motorist and rider resolve dispute, share ride home (video)

1 day ago
Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine Thailand News

Forest fire arsonist jailed and hit with 133 million baht fine

1 day ago
Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats Thailand News

Man arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat for machete threats

1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver returns 154,000 baht to Japanese passenger

1 day ago
Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video) Thailand News

Village hero saves choking man with CPR after water mishap (video)

1 day ago
Phuket drug bust nets dozens in &#8216;white organisation&#8217; blitz Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets dozens in ‘white organisation’ blitz

1 day ago
Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video) Thailand News

Ang Thong man fatally stabs wife over separation demand (video)

1 day ago
Thai Airways bans power banks on flights after explosive fire risk Thailand News

Thai Airways bans power banks on flights after explosive fire risk

1 day ago
Thai woman mistaken for sister stabbed 18 times by sister&#8217;s ex Thailand News

Thai woman mistaken for sister stabbed 18 times by sister’s ex

1 day ago
Teenager electrocuted by phone charger in Thailand sparks warning Thailand News

Teenager electrocuted by phone charger in Thailand sparks warning

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 8, 2025
372 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Buriram infant&#8217;s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

Buriram infant’s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

9 hours ago
EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030

EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030

9 hours ago
Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht

Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht

10 hours ago
Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown

Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown

10 hours ago