Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A foreign man was assaulted on Pattaya’s Walking Street after allegedly groping a woman, with the clash captured on video and shared widely online.

A 15-second clip of the altercation, posted on Facebook on September 3 by user Achirawit Phonthayan, has already racked up more than 150,000 views and sparked fierce debate online. The footage shows a foreign man being punched and kicked by a group in the middle of the crowded entertainment strip.

Reporters later visited the scene and spoke to a witness who described what led up to the violence. According to her account, she was sitting with friends outside a BB gun shop when three foreigners, two men and a woman, walked past. One of the men allegedly tried to grope a woman who was chatting with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend intervened, but the foreigner reportedly continued and touched the woman’s bottom, prompting a heated confrontation. The clash quickly escalated into a physical fight, with blows exchanged as seen in the viral video.

Photo courtesy of Toast to Thailand

The witness told the Bangkok Post that she was shocked by the brazen behaviour, warning that such incidents could damage Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist hotspot.

“As Thais, we feel disheartened. Tourists should respect local culture and behave appropriately, not assume they can do whatever they like on holiday.”

She added that visitors should take responsibility for their actions to prevent future problems.

The incident has stirred concern among residents and business owners along Walking Street, who fear that viral footage of street violence could deter visitors and tarnish the city’s image.

In similar news, a violent street fight erupted on Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao in the early hours of July 23, leaving a foreign tourist hospitalised with a serious head injury. The incident, which took place at 4.06am, reportedly stemmed from a drunken altercation involving the tourist, a ladyboy, and several motorbike taxi drivers.

